This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 16.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Jan. 15. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please respect privacy.
A mountain bluebird has been seen associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds mainly in a wetland thicket adjacent to a field along the William Furber Ferry Way Trail at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington during the past week, and was last reported on Jan. 16. It has also been seen a few times in the former weapons storage area far-in from the edge of the chain-link fence – a scope may be needed to get a good view. There is no public access off the trails.
A northern shrike was seen in the marsh at NH Audubon’s Thompson Sanctuary in Sandwich on Jan. 16, and one was seen in Gilsum on the 15th.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 15.
Two dovekies were seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 11, and there have been a few reports of razorbills and black guillemots along the coast during the past week.
A lesser black-backed gull, a glaucous gull, and an Iceland gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Jan. 15.
A pink-footed goose and two greater white-fronted geese were again seen associating with a flock of up to 1,000 Canada geese in fields along Route 155A in Durham during the past week and they were last reported on Jan. 16. The flock has also been seen at the UNH Dairy Barn fields and in Great Bay. Another greater white-fronted goose was seen at the Route 1A traffic circle in Portsmouth during the past week and was last reported on Jan. 15. A spotting scope is recommended for optimal viewing.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park and as far south as Pulpit Rocks in Rye, and was last reported on Jan. 15.
One-two pairs of Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen during the past week from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and were last reported on Jan. 15. A hybrid cross between a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye was also seen at Stark Landing on the 15th. An immature male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the mouth of the Winnipesauke River in Laconia on Jan. 10.
Two redheads were seen from Osprey Cove on Great Bay in Greenland on Jan. 10.
A northern shoveler was seen at Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 16.
An American wigeon was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 14.
A northern pintail was seen at Black Oak Drive in Hollis on Jan. 10.
A male bufflehead was seen on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 15.
A wood duck was seen on the Androscoggin River in Gorham on Jan. 14.
A flock of 12 lesser scaup was seen in Gilford on Jan. 16.
A long-tailed duck was seen on the Connecticut River in Plainfield on Jan. 10.
An American coot was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the Winnipesauke River in Laconia during the past week and was last reported on Jan. 10.
Two black vultures were seen in Exeter during the past week, and a turkey vulture was seen in Greenland on the 15th.
A flock of 75 bohemian waxwings was seen in Gorham on Jan. 11; a flock of 75 was seen in Glen on the 15th; and a flock of 28 was seen in New London on the 15th.
Two common redpolls were seen in Colebrook on Jan. 15.
A flock of 12 pine grosbeaks was seen in Sunapee on Jan. 14; a flock of nine was seen at Cherry Mountain in Jefferson on the 14th; and a flock of eight was seen in Conway on the 15th.
A flock of 83 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Jan. 14; a flock of 12 was seen in Gorham on the 11th; a flock of 15 was seen in Warren on the 10th; a flock of seven was seen in Orford on the 15th; and a flock of six was seen in Nottingham on the 15th.
Several yellow-bellied sapsuckers and northern flickers were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur, 50 snow buntings, and 15 horned larks were reported from Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 15.
A fox sparrow was seen in Pittsfield on Jan. 15.
Up to four “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were reported from Hampton Beach State Park several times during the past week.
Single chipping sparrows were seen in Rochester, Conway, and Salem during the past week. A field sparrow was seen in Salem on Jan. 13.
A Cape May warbler has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Auburn during the past two weeks and was last reported on Jan. 15.
A pine warbler was seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 15.
Eleven fish crows were reported from Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 12.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Sunapee Harbor on Jan. 12.
A Carolina wren and a song sparrow were seen in Gorham on Jan. 15.
Winter wrens were reported from Orford, Rochester, Penacook, and Hampton Falls during the past week. Hermit thrushes were reported from Antrim, Dover, Newington, Rochester, and Pittfield during the past week.
A northern harrier was seen in farmland in Orford, and a red-shouldered hawk was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, both on Jan. 15.
There was an unconfirmed report of a garganey from the Connecticut River in Walpole on Jan. 10.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.