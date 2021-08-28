This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 23.
A magnificent frigatebird was seen and photographed along the coast in Hampton and Rye, and also at the Isles of Shoals on Aug. 19 but was not seen again.
Three Caspian terns were seen migrating south along the coast on Aug. 21.
A juvenile black tern was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment on Aug. 22 and 23. There is no vehicle access. Park in the main parking lot and walk in.
A common tern was seen at the north end of Lake Umbagog on Aug. 20.
A lesser black-backed gull and 13 white-rumped sandpipers were reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 23. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave.
The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours. There was an unconfirmed report of six ruddy ducks from Pickering Ponds on the 20th.
Four American oystercatchers were seen flying south along the coast on Aug. 22.
A Wilson’s phalarope was seen at Little River Saltmarsh in North Hampton on Aug. 20.
A western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 18 and another one with different plumage was seen in coastal Hampton on the 20th.
Three Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
A family of five red-headed woodpeckers was again reported from Bear Brook State Park on Aug. 17.
There was an unconfirmed report of a white-eyed vireo from the Freedom Town Forest on Aug. 18.
A few immature little blue herons were seen in coastal marshes in Hampton and North Hampton during the past week.
Seven yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 22.
Two red crossbills were reported from Stoddard and two were reported Springfield, all on Aug. 18.
A Wilson’s warbler was seen in Lyme on Aug. 18.
Fourteen bank swallows were counted at the Peterborough Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 22.
Over 50 turkey vultures were seen soaring over Plymouth on Aug. 21.
Over 8,000 tree swallows were seen gathering in coastal Seabrook on Aug. 18 in preparation for southbound migration.
Common nighthawks have been seen migrating on non-rainy evenings during the past week, with high counts of 457 in Concord and 610 in Hancock, both on Aug. 21.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.