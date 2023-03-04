This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 27.
There was an unconfirmed report of a common gull photographed on the coast just south of at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Feb. 22.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and three Iceland gulls were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, all on Feb. 22.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A flock of 20 purple sandpipers was seen at Pulpit Rocks in Rye on Feb. 25.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen again with a flock of Canada geese at #2 International Drive in Newington on Feb. 22.
At least one male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and was last reported on Feb. 25. A female Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on the Merrimack River in Boscawen on the 25th.
There was an unconfirmed report of a male Barrow’s goldeneye on the Connecticut River in Walpole on the 26th.
Two canvasbacks were seen in the Squamscott River area in Exeter on Feb. 26; three northern pintails were seen from the Fort Eddy boat launch on the Merrimack River in Concord on Feb. 21; and one was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on the 24th.
A male green-winged teal was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on Feb. 24, and one was seen on the Connecticut River in North Walpole on the 24th.
Five greater scaup were seen on Opechee Bay in Laconia on Feb. 27.
A lesser scaup was seen on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia on Feb. 25.
A ruddy duck was seen on Nutt Pond in Manchester on Feb. 24.
A gadwall was seen on the coast in Rye on Feb. 20.
Small numbers of wood ducks were seen at scattered locations during the past week.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in North Hampton on Feb. 24.
A red-shouldered hawk was seen in Hanover on Feb. 23, and one was seen in Dover on the 26th.
An American kestrel was seen in Concord on Feb. 24.
Two black vultures were reported from Walpole on Feb. 24.
A northern shrike was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) — a scope may be needed to get a good view. Another northern shrike was seen along Reed Road in Colebrook on Feb. 24.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Feb. 25. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
The mountain bluebird previously found at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington earlier in the winter has been seen again from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) – a scope may be needed to get a good view. It may also be associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds, and could potentially be seen farther along the trail near a wetland thicket adjacent to a field. It was last reported on Feb. 27. There is no public access off of the designated trails.
A mountain bluebird was discovered in the Vine Street area in Peterborough on Feb. 8. It was often seen with Eastern bluebirds, and was last reported on the 21st. Limited parking is available at a cemetery located on the northeast part of the Vine Street loop. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
A hermit thrush was seen in Concord on Feb. 23, and one was seen in Dover on the 26th.
Flocks of bohemian waxwings and pine grosbeaks and have been reported from scattered locations during the past few weeks. Look for them in fruit trees.
A pine grosbeak was seen in Lee on Feb. 21, and a flock of three was seen in Colebrook on the 26th.
Flocks of evening grosbeaks have been reported from scattered location during the past few weeks. They like feeding on platforms and on the ground and are attracted to sunflower seeds.
Six common redpolls were reported from Waterville Valley on Feb. 24.
A flock of 137 pine siskins was seen in Colebrook on Feb. 26.
A flock of 21 red crossbills was reported from North Chatham on Feb. 25, and three white-winged crossbills were seen in Gorham on the 24th.
An American pipit was seen just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Feb. 22.
A Lapland longspur and four horned larks were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on Feb. 26.
A fox sparrow continues in Pittsfield and was last reported on Feb. 25.
A Savannah sparrow was seen in Walpole on the 21st; one was seen in Rye on the 27th; and one was seen in Hollis on the 22nd. A Chipping sparrow was seen in North Conway on the 26th.
An Eastern towhee was seen in Marlborough on Feb. 21.
A pine warbler continues at a private residence in Portsmouth and was last seen on Feb. 23.
An Eastern phoebe was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Feb. 22.
A rusty blackbird was seen in East Kingston on Feb. 23.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Rochester, and one was seen in Hudson, both during the past week.
Single winter wrens were reported from Hampton Falls, Rochester, and Hopkinton during the past week.
A few Northern flickers, red-bellied woodpeckers, and yellow-bellied sapsuckers were seen during the past week.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen on the Crawford Path in the White Mountains on Feb. 25.
An American bittern was seen in Hampton Marsh on Feb. 22.
A Wilson’s snipe continues to be seen at a private residence in Portsmouth and was last reported on Feb. 24.
Single killdeers were seen in East Kingston, Hollis, and Rye during the past week.
Single American woodcocks were reported from Kingston, Portsmouth, and Newmarket during the past week.
A few fish crows were reported from Concord, Boscawen, Manchester, Salem, Barrington, Hollis, and Hampton during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.