This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 20.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Jan. 18.
A Western tanager continues to be seen at a private residence in Plaistow and was last reported near there on Jan. 20.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Jan. 20. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker was seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham on the 14th.
A yellow-breasted chat continues to be seen at a private residence at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth and was last reported on Jan. 14. A common yellowthroat was reported from Concord on the 19th. Two pine warblers were seen in Exeter on the 20th, and one was seen in Kingston on the 17th.
A dickcissel continues to be seen with a flock of house sparrows in the bushes near the fence between #5 and #7 at the River’s Edge Estates on Longmeadow Drive in Concord and was last reported on Jan. 19.
A Northern shrike was seen along East River Road in Milan on Jan. 20.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 19. These birds have been seen as far north as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are usually seen with common goldeneyes.
Two gadwall were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on Jan. 18, and a Northern pintail was seen along Garland Road in Rye on the 19th.
A wood duck was seen in a wetland along the west side of Red Hill Road in Moultonborough on Jan. 12.
A snow goose was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A at Wallis Sands beach in Rye on Jan. 15.
Two black-crowned night-herons were seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Jan. 16.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Jan. 19.
A razorbill, a black guillemot, two sanderlings, and 18 purple sandpipers were seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Jan. 18.
Birders on an offshore boat trip in New Hampshire and Massachusetts waters on Jan. 14 reported three pomarine jaegers; 16 Atlantic puffins; one thick-billed murre; 62 common murres; 44 razorbills; 394 dovekies; 12 black guillemots; three Northern fulmars; two Iceland gulls, and 97 black-legged kittiwakes.
A Glaucous gull was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor on Jan. 19.
Two red crossbills continue to be seen in Stoddard and were last reported on Jan. 19, and several white-winged crossbills were reported from Errol on the 20th.
Three Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole on Jan. 19.
There have been an unusual number of late-migrating tree swallows reported from the coast during the past month with a recent sighting of two in Seabrook on Jan. 18.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Jan. 18.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, red-winged blackbird, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.