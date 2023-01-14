This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 9.
A wwestern tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Jan. 8. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please respect privacy.
A mountain bluebird has been seen associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds mainly in a wetland thicket adjacent to a field along the William Furber Ferry Way Trail at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington during the past week, and was last reported on Jan. 8. It has also been seen a few times in the former weapons storage area far from the edge of the chain-link fence – a scope is needed to get a good view.
A northern shrike was seen at the Ines and Fredrick Yeatts Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren on Jan. 8, and one was seen in the former weapons storage area in Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on the 4th.
A snowy owl was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Jan. 8.
Two American oystercatchers were seen flying south in Hampton Harbor on Jan. 8.
A dovekie was seen along the coast on Jan. 5 and 7.
Two Iceland gulls were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Jan. 6.
A pink-footed goose and two greater white-fronted geese were discovered associating with a flock of up to 1,000 Canada geese in fields along Route 155A in Durham during the past week and they were last reported on Jan. 7. The flock has also been seen in Great Bay – two greater white-fronted geese were seen at the Portsmouth Country Club on the 8th and these are probably the same birds. A greater white-fronted goose and the pink-footed goose were seen back again at the Route 155A fields on the 9th. A spotting scope is recommended.
A female king eider continues to be seen just south of Odiorne Point State Park as far as Pulpit Rocks in Rye and was last reported on Jan. 8.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen during the past week from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and was last reported on Jan. 8. An immature male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the mouth of the Winnipesauke River in Laconia on Jan. 9.
Three redheads were seen from Osprey Cove on Great Bay in Greenland on Jan. 9.
Six ruddy ducks were seen at Cobbetts Pond in Windham on Jan. 8, and one was seen at the Amoskeag Fishways in Manchester on the 7th.
A northern shoveler was seen at Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 8.
An American wigeon was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 8 and a pair was seen in a wetland at the end of Black Oak Drive in Hollis on Jan. 2.
Three northern pintails were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Jan. 7, and one was seen in a wetland at the end of Black Oak Drive in Hollis on the 9th.
A long-tailed duck and a red-breasted merganser were seen on the Connecticut River in Charlestown on Jan. 9.
Six horned grebes were seen on Newfound Lake on Jan. 9.
An American coot was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the mouth of the Winnipesauke River in Laconia on several days during the past week and was last reported on Jan. 9.
Up to three black vultures were seen in Exeter during the past week, and a turkey vulture was seen in Stratham on Jan. 8.
A flock of 70 bohemian waxwings was seen at the Wilder Wildlife Management Area in Lyme on Jan. 7, a flock of 30 was seen in Canaan on the 9th, and a flock of 65 was seen in Sanbornton on the 2nd.
A flock of 20 common redpolls was seen in Gorham on Jan. 5.
A flock of 20 pine grosbeaks was seen in Berlin on Jan. 5; a flock of 12 was seen at the Mud Pond trailhead in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on the 4th; a flock of 10 was seen in Colebrook on the 7th; and three were seen in Stoddard on the 8th.
A flock of 45 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Jan. 4; a flock of 37 was seen in Carroll on the 7th; a flock of 18 was seen in Hancock on the 8th; and a flock of 12 was seen in Lyme on the 7th.
Five white-winged crossbills were reported from Conway on Jan. 8, and one was reported from Carroll on the 6th. A red crossbill was reported from Merrimack on the 8th.
Several yellow-bellied sapsuckers and Northern flickers were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur was reported from Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 5, and 35 snow buntings and 15 horned larks were seen there on the 8th.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Greenland on Jan. 7. A fox sparrow was seen in Pittsfield on Jan. 7 and 8.
Two “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were reported from Hampton Beach State Park several times during the past week.
A field sparrow was seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 7; a swamp sparrow was reported from Hollis on the 8th; and a chipping sparrow was seen in Rochester on the 6th.
A palm warbler was seen in Portsmouth City Park on Jan. 7. A pine warbler was seen in Portsmouth, and two yellow-rumped warblers were seen in Canterbury, all on the 9th.
Two fish crows were reported from Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Jan. 4.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Haverhill on Jan. 2.
Two marsh wrens were reported from the Hinsdale Setbacks at the Connecticut River on Jan. 7.
A Carolina wren was reported from Gorham on Jan. 4.
Winter wrens were reported from Newington, Rochester, Pittsfield, Hanover, West Keene, and Westmoreland during the past week. Hermit thrushes were reported from Antrim, Newington, Hillsborough, Belmont, and Rochester during the past week.
A gray catbird was seen in Hollis on Jan. 7.
A northern harrier and a flock of up to 90 horned larks were seen in fields along Route 155A in Durham on Jan. 7.
A red-shouldered hawk was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Jan. 6, and one was seen in Epping on the 7th.
An American kestrel was seen in Pittsburg on Jan. 5.
At least eight bald eagles were seen at the Lebanon landfill on Jan. 7.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.