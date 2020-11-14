This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 9.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A white-winged dove was found foraging on the ground beneath a birdfeeder located at 24 Industrial Park Drive in Concord on Nov. 7, and was seen again on the 8th.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 8 and 9.
A black vulture was reported from Nashua on Nov. 9.
A golden eagle was at Pack Monadnock on Nov. 6 and one was seen there on the 9th; one was seen in Auburn on the 8th, and one was seen in Colebrook on the 7th.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in fields at Harvey Farm in Epping on Nov. 4.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen with a flock of common goldeneye on the Merrimack River in Manchester, and another male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol, both on Nov. 6.
A northern shrike was seen at the Community Gardens on Birch Street in Concord on Nov. 7; one was seen at the Newport Airport on the 7th; one was seen at the Whitefield Airport on the 6th; and one was seen in Errol on the 6th.
Two Atlantic puffins and a common murre were seen in offshore waters on Nov. 5, and four great shearwaters were seen on the 8th.
A glaucous gull and an Iceland gull were seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 8, and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
Six northern shovelers and five ruddy ducks were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Facility on Nov. 7, and an American golden-plover was seen here on the 8th.
A black-bellied plover was seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 4.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen on Trask Brook Road in Sunapee on Nov. 6, 7 and 8.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Locke Road in Concord on Nov. 7.
Three Bohemian waxwings were seen in Errol on Nov. 6.
Two pine grosbeaks were seen in Sutton on Nov. 9; a flock of seven was seen in New London on the 7th; one was seen in Holderness on the 7th; one was seen in Bethlehem on the 6th; and one was seen in Durham on the 4th.
A flock of 10 evening grosbeaks was seen in Lee on Nov. 4; a flock of five was seen in Durham on the 5th; and small groups of one to three birds were reported from several locations during the past week.
An estimated 500 snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 4; a flock of 200 was seen at Wallis Sands State Beach on the 7th; a flock of 35 was seen in Durham on the 7th; a flock of 28 snow buntings was seen in Sandwich on the 3rd; and a flock of 12 was seen in Concord on the 8th.
Numerous common redpolls were reported from scattered locations during the past week. Highlights included 200 in Sandwich, 40 in New London, 30 in Gilford, and 25 in Gorham.
Thirty-three white-winged crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock on Nov. 7. Many red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat throughout the state.
Flocks of pine siskins and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur was seen on Trask Brook Road in Sunapee, and one was seen at Moore Fields in Durham, both on Nov. 7.
A dickcissel was seen in Concord, and one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye, both during the past week.
A flock of 15 rusty blackbirds was seen at the Hinsdale setbacks on the Connecticut River on Nov. 7.
A Boreal chickadee was seen at the rail trail at Heads Pond in Hooksett on Nov. 9.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included a a few fish crows, a yellow warbler, a black-and-white warbler, a Nashville warbler, a pine warbler, a northern parula, a Cape May warbler, a few Tennessee warblers, a few blackpoll warblers, numerous palm warblers and yellow-rumped warblers, a gray catbird, a blue-headed vireo, a Swainson’s thrush, and a few hermit thrushes.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall-season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
