This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 31.
A LeConte’s sparrow was photographed at Goss Farm in Rye on Oct.31, and a lark sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 28.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Hampton Marsh from Depot Road in Hampton Falls on Oct. 27; one was seen in Exeter on the 25th; and there was an unconfirmed report of one from a private residence in Concord on the 28th.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at the Rail Trail Village in Littleton on Oct. 27.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Ragged Neck in Rye on Oct. 30.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Oct. 30.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 27 and continued there until the 29th. There was a second bird seen on the 28th, and a black-billed cuckoo was reported from there on the 29th.
A flock of 18 sandhill cranes was seen flying over Chatham on Oct. 29.
A golden eagle, a bohemian waxwing, and a boreal chickadee were seen at Pack Monadnock on Oct. 28, and a red-throated loon was seen flying over Pack Monadnock on the 29th.
Three cattle egrets were seen in Stratham on Oct. 25.
Seven great egrets were seen along the coast on Oct. 27, and a snowy egret was seen there on the 24th.
A common gallinule was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Oct. 27 and was seen there again on the 29th.
An Atlantic puffin, seven razorbills, and a Cory’s shearwater were seen by birders on a fishing boat in offshore waters on Oct. 29.
A female harlequin duck was seen in Hampton Harbor on Oct. 27 and continued there through the 31st.
A blue-winged teal was seen from the West Massabesic Rockingham Trail in Manchester on Oct. 27.
Two female northern pintails were photographed among a flock of black scoters at Surry Mountain Lake on Oct. 28.
A female American wigeon, an American coot, a mute swan, and an osprey were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord during the past week.
There have been several inland reports of black scoters, white-winged scoters, and horned grebes during the past week, and a flock of brant was heard flying overhead in Strafford on Oct. 28.
A stilt sandpiper was seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 25, and 12 lesser yellowlegs were seen there on the 27th.
A lesser yellowlegs was seen at Great Meadow in Charlestown on Oct. 24.
A least sandpiper was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 24.
Two spotted sandpipers were seen at Turtle Pond in Concord on Oct. 30.
An evening grosbeak was reported from Strafford on Oct. 29, and two were reported from Lempster on the 30th.
A few red crossbills were reported from Pittsfield, Keene, and Hancock during the past week.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: eastern wood-pewee, eastern phoebe, house wren, blue-headed vireo, Philadelphia vireo, tree swallow, barn swallow, gray catbird, eastern meadowlark, black-throated blue warbler, black-throated green warbler, common yellowthroat, blackpoll warbler, rose-breasted grosbeak, fox sparrow, and Baltimore oriole.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 12,027 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks and sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.