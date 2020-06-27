This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 22.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
There was an unconfirmed report of a scissor-tailed flycatcher seen near Filter Bed Road in Wolfeboro on June 17, but it has not been relocated.
There was an unconfirmed report of a female Bullock’s oriole at a private residence in Deerfield on June 18, but it has not been reported again.
A black vulture was seen in Portsmouth on June 15 and 16, and two were seen at the Wantastiquet Natural Area in Hinsdale on the 20th.
A sandhill crane was seen on the Great Brook Trail in Deerfield on June 13. The bird was seen near the east end of the trail off of Coffeetown Road but has not reported again.
Up to three least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon and were last reported on June 20.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A nesting pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on June 19.
Three red crossbills were reported from Wapack National Wildlife Refuge, and three were reported from Hancock, all during the past week.
Six horned larks were seen at Pease International Tradeport on June 19.
Eleven American pipit breeding territories were found above treeline on Mount Washington on June 18.
A fox sparrow was reported from the Dixville area on June 21.
Seven purple martins were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on June 17.
There have been an unusual number of yellow-billed cuckoos reported during the past few weeks. Most have been heard but not seen.
