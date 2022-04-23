This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 18.
A little egret was seen in salt marshes in coastal Rye on April 15, but has not been relocated. Fifteen snowy egrets were seen in coastal Rye, and two glossy ibis were seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham, all on April 16.
A black-crowned night heron was photographed at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on the April 16.
A Caspian tern was seen at the junction of the Connecticut and Ompompanoosuc Rivers on April 16.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on April 15, and an Iceland gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 11th.
A Bonaparte’s gull and three red-necked grebes were seen at the Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on April 16.
Four common murres were seen offshore within the Isles of Shoals, and three razorbills were seen at Seal Rocks in Rye, all on April 13.
Four sandhill cranes were reported flying overhead in Lyndeborough on April 14; two were seen flying overhead in Weare on the 16th; one was seen in fields south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on the 18th; and one was seen in farm fields near Great Bay Farm in Greenland on the 12th and 13th.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook during the past week and was last reported on April 16.
Two black vultures were seen in Lyndeborough on April 14 and 15, and two were seen over the west end of Lake Opechee in Laconia on the 17th.
A northern shrike was seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on April 14.
Thirty-three American kestrels were seen at Pease International Tradeport from Short Street on April 16.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on several days during the past week, and was last reported on April 12.
A ruddy duck and three northern shovelers were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on April 16. There is no vehicle access at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant. If you visit, please park in the spaces located in front of the gate and walk in.
A red-breasted merganser was seen on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith on April 16, and two greater scaup and a long-tailed duck were seen on Lake Massabesic on the 17th.
A red-throated loon was seen on Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on April 17.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in fields on Newington Road in Greenland on April 14, and 50 Wilson’s snipe were tallied here on the 16th. Two solitary sandpipers were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on the 17th.
An Upland sandpiper was seen at the Pease International Tradeport on April 16.
A Bohemian waxwing was seen in Littleton on April 13, and a common redpoll was seen in North Conway on the 15th.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from the White Mountains, and four evening grosbeaks were seen in Nelson, all on April 15.
A few broad-winged hawks were reported during the past week.
A purple martin was seen at Hampton Beach State Park, and a bank swallow was seen at Wagon Hill Farm in Durham, both on April 15.
A blue-headed vireo was seen in Sunapee on April 16, and one was seen in Raymond on the 17th.
An eastern whip-poor-will was heard in Hanover on April 15.
A few blue-gray gnatcatchers were reported from Durham, Epping, South Hampton, Brentwood, Swanzey, Hollis, Keene, Exeter, Rye, Rochester, and Hampton during the past week.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: barn swallow, northern rough-winged swallow, Wilson’s snipe, greater yellowlegs, house wren, gray catbird, Louisiana waterthrush, palm warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, pine warbler, brown thrasher, eastern towhee, fish crow, rusty blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, field sparrow, vesper sparrow, and fox sparrow.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.