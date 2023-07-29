This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 24.
A royal tern was photographed flying in Hampton Harbor on July 23.
Two American oystercatchers and a great cormorant continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Hampton Salt Marsh on July 21.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on July 23.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen in pools located west of Route 1A and south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on July 21.
Three least bitterns were reported from World End Pond in Salem on July 21.
A possible juvenile black-crowned night heron was reported from Three Mile Island in Meredith on July 18, and a possible juvenile yellow-crowned night heron was reported from the dam area at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton on July 22.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on July 19.
Three black vultures were seen in Manchester on July 20.
Four red crossbills were reported from Albany, and one was reported from Center Barnstead, all during the past week.
An evening grosbeak was reported from Marlborough on July 17.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on July 22, and two were seen in Newington on the 21st.
Several fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
A fish crow was reported from Plymouth during the past week.
Four orchard orioles were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 22 and 23.