This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 24.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a birdfeeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on Feb. 6. It has been seen on nearly every day since then and was last reported on the 20th.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Feb. 24. A Baltimore oriole was again seen at a birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 18.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Feb. 24. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on Feb. 18.
A short-eared owl was seen in coastal Seabrook on Feb. 17, and again on the 21 and 23.
Four black vultures were seen in the Connecticut River valley in Hinsdale on Feb. 17.
Two black vultures and 11 turkey vultures were seen in Exeter on Feb. 20. A turkey vulture was seen in Jefferson on the 22nd.
Two Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen in the Merrimack River north of Stark Landing in Manchester on Feb. 22, a pair was reported from the Merrimack River at the Bow/Concord town line area on the 19th, and a drake was seen at the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol on the 24th.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 21.
A thick-billed murre was seen at Seal Rocks in coastal Rye on Feb. 19.
A red-throated loon was seen in Great Bay on Feb. 22.
A dickcissel was seen in Manchester on Feb. 13, and again on the 18th.
Two red crossbills were reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard on Feb. 23.
Two Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole on Feb. 21.
Seven evening grosbeaks were reported from Cornish on Feb. 20.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Feb. 20, and one was reported from Epping on the 24th.
A brown thrasher was seen in Sanbornton on Feb. 20.
A number of red-winged blackbirds and common grackles were reported from various locations during the past week.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.