This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 23:
A Western tanager was seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Plaistow Dec. 6 to 9, and was seen again on the Dec. 17. A different Western tanager was discovered with a flock of birds in North Hampton on Dec. 14, and has been seen several times since then, most recently on the Dec. 22. It has been seen east of Maple Road and just east of 51 Chapel Road on the north side of Chapel Road opposite an open field.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Dec. 23. Two more immature red-headed woodpeckers were found in the Lee/Durham Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 21, one along Durham Point Road, and one along Wednesday Hill Road at the Lee/Durham town line.
A yellow-breasted chat continues to be seen at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth and was last reported on Dec. 22. A black-crowned night heron was seen here on the 21st.
An orange-crowned warbler was reported in Gonic on Dec. 21.
A Dickcissel was reported in Raymond on Dec. 17.
Five Lapland longspurs were seen at Pinnacleview Equipment at 14 Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Dec. 22.
A short-earred owl was seen in the Hampton/Seabrook Marsh on Dec. 18.
A Northern shrike was seen in Newmarket on Dec. 21; one was seen in Errol on the Dec. 20; one was seen near Eel Pond in Rye on the Dec. 18; and one was seen near the Newport High School on the Dec. 14.
A lesser black-backed gull and a Glaucous gull were seen in Gonic on Dec. 21.
A long-tailed duck was seen in the Oyster River in Durham on Dec. 21.
Birders on an offshore boat trip on Dec. 21 reported two Atlantic puffins, 22 common murres, five razorbills, 175 dovekies and 155 black-legged kittiwakes.
Twenty red crossbills, 24 white-winged crossbills, and two common redpolls were reported from Errol on Dec. 20, and one red crossbill and seven white-winged crossbills were reported from Pittsburg on the Dec. 19.
Four evening grosbeaks were seen in Plainfield on Dec. 22.
A Merlin was seen in Manchester on Dec. 18; one was seen in Gonic on the Dec. 21; and one was seen in Center Harbor on the Dec. 22.
Two fish crows were reported in Hampton on Dec. 20.
There has been an unusual number of late-migrating tree swallows reported from the coast during the past month, with the most recent sighting of 10 on Dec. 22.
Two black-backed woodpeckers were seen in Errol on Dec. 20, and a spruce grouse was seen in Pittsburg on the Dec. 19.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, pied-billed grebe, belted kingfisher, red-winged blackbird, Eastern phoebe, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, American pipit, Eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, Northern flicker, and yellow-bellied sapsucker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
