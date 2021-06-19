This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 14.
Six black-bellied whistling-ducks were discovered at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on June 2, were last reported on the 9th, and appear to have left the area.
A pair of Northern shovelers was seen at the Bear Pond Natural Area in Canaan on June 12.
Mississippi kites were seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, all during the past week.
A family of three sandhill cranes continue to be seen in Monroe and were last reported on June 8.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on June 12.
An Acadian flycatcher continued to be reported from Oyster River Forest in Durham and was last reported on June 12.
An American oystercatcher was seen again at the Isles of Shoals on June 12, and a razorbill was seen there on the 10th.
A black tern was seen off the coast at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on June 9.
An adult little blue heron was seen in coastal Rye on June 7.
Two least bitterns were reported from Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis on June 12, and one was reported from World End Pond in Salem on the 13th.
A common gallinule was first seen on the coast just south of Odiorne Point State Park on May 30, and was last reported from that area on June 10.
A sora continues to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon and was last reported on June 10.
A semipalmated plover was seen in Rochester on June 11.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was heard along North Road in Shelburne on June 13.
A flock of 15 red crossbills was seen in Pittsfield on June 8; a flock of seven was seen in Exeter on the 7th; a flock of five was reported from Concord on the 8th; four were reported from Raymond on the 8th; three were seen on Mount Washington on the 10th; and single birds were seen in Hancock, New Boston, and Laconia during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.