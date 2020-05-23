This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 18.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Durham and one was seen in Newmarket, where they have been breeding for the past several years, on May 17.
A sandhill crane was seen on private property in Errol on May 13, and one was seen at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on the May 14.
A little blue heron was seen at the Lubberland Creek Preserve in Newmarket on May 14.
A common gallinule was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on May 17, and one was seen at the Unsworth (Koenig) Preserve in Moultonborough on May 16.
Two Caspian terns were seen flying north along the Connecticut River in Orford and Monroe on May 16.
Four least terns were seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton; nine roseate terns and about 60 common terns were seen in Hampton Harbor; and a flock of about 75 common terns was seen in Great Bay, all on May 16.
Twenty ruddy turnstones, eight dunlins, 20 black-bellied plovers, five semipalmated sandpipers, and four short-billed dowitchers were all seen in Hampton Harbor on May 15.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen near the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol, and was last reported on May 12.
A flock of 38 white-winged scoters was seen at Lake Waukewan, and two were seen on the Connecticut River near Hanover, all on May 16.
A flock of 37 brant was seen migrating north along the Connecticut River in Orford on May 15, and two were heard migrating overhead at night in Ashland on the May 17.
A number of buffleheads were reported during the past week, including 17 at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on May 12; eight at Conway Lake on the May 14; five at the Groveton Wastewater Treatment Plant on the May 12; and five on Mile Long Pond in Errol on the May 13.
Three greater yellowlegs, two lesser yellowlegs, two semipalmated plovers, and three least sandpipers were seen at mudflats in the Connecticut River floodplain in Orford on May 14, and seven lesser yellowlegs were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 16.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on May 15. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown and was last reported on May 17. A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham near the Lee town line.
A summer tanager was reported from Sunapee on May 16.
A blue grosbeak was photographed in Sutton Mills on May 12.
A hooded warbler was photographed on the rail trail along the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on May 14.
A worm-eating warbler was seen at the Army Corps of Engineers flood-control lands on East Weare Road in Weare on May 12.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen in Laconia on May 13, and one was seen in Gilsum on the May 14.
There was a recent unconfirmed report of a Lazuli bunting visiting a birdfeeder in Fitzwilliam. The bird was photographed but no further information is available.
Three grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on May 17; eight were reported from the Concord Airport on May 16; one was reported from the old Hinsdale Raceway grounds on May 16; one was reported from near the Hinsdale Walmart parking lot on May 17; and one was seen at Moore Fields in Durham on May 17.
An orchard oriole was seen in West Lebanon on May 15.
A common nighthawk was seen in Brookline on May 16.
An American pipit was seen at Moore Fields in Durham on May 17.
A common redpoll was reported from Groveton on May 12.
A Northern goshawk was seen in Sutton on May 15.
An American tree sparrow was reported from Somersworth on May 16.
A flock of about 25 cliff swallows was seen at a bridge in Milan on May 17.
A flock of about 24 bobolinks was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on May 15.
Two black-backed woodpeckers were seen at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on May 15.
More migrant birds arrived during the past week. Species reported included: green heron, red-eyed vireo, yellow-throated vireo, Cape May warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Tennessee warbler, blackpoll warbler, Wilson’s warbler, magnolia warbler, Canada warbler, Blackburnian warbler, blue-winged warbler, black-billed cuckoo, marsh wren, trail’s flycatcher, willow flycatcher, and yellow-bellied flycatcher.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.