This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 22.
A probable hybrid of a tropical kingbird or a Couch’s kingbird crossed with a scissor-tailed flycatcher was discovered at the innermost parking area of the N.H. Fish & Wildlife Bellamy River WMA on Garrison Road in Dover on Nov. 14. It has been seen every day since then and was last reported on the 22nd.
A short-eared owl was seen at the Lamprey River Preserve in Durham; one was seen along the coast in Rye; and one was seen in Hampton Marsh, all on Nov. 21.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 20 and 21.
A southbound flock of 32 sandhill cranes was seen from Pack Monadnock, and a flock of 9 was seen from Leavitt Park in Meredith, all on Nov. 20.
A cattle egret continued to be seen in Lancaster during the past week, and was last reported from a field with buffalo in it along Buffalo Road, on Nov. 19.
Two lingering great egrets were seen in Hampton Marsh on Nov. 21.
A Dickcissel was seen at a private residence in Rochester on Nov. 20 and 21.
A northern shrike was seen in Sandwich on Nov. 18.
Three atlantic puffins and two common murres, were seen by birders on an offshore boat trip to Jeffrey’s Ledge on Nov. 17.
A laughing gull was seen along the coast on Nov. 17 and 18.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Nov. 20.
A black scoter was seen at Lake Waukewan in Meredith on Nov. 22, and one was seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on the 21st.
A red-throated loon was seen on Lake Winnipesauke on Nov. 21.
Two American coots were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Nov. 17.
A flock of 50 brant was seen from Pack Monadnock flying south on Nov. 17.
The following were all seen from the Lake Umbagog boat Launch on Route 26 in Errol on Nov. 16: 242 American black ducks, one lesser scaup, 28 common goldeneyes, six mallards, two green winged teal, two hooded mergansers, and five ring-necked ducks.
The following were reported by boaters on Lake Umbagog on Nov. 20: 95 ring-necked ducks, 13 greater scaup, three white-winged scoters, seven long-tailed ducks, 35 hooded mergansers, 200 common mergansers, 12 common loons, and four bald eagles.
A red phalarope was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 17, a white-rumped sandpiper was seen on the 16th, and a pectoral sandpiper was seen on the 18th. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please park at a designated parking spot and walk in. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
Five red knots were seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 21.
Two semipalmated plovers were seen at Hampton Beach on Nov. 20.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Hampton Marsh on Nov. 21.
An American woodcock was seen in Pittsfield on Nov. 16.
A black vulture continues to be seen in the Thirty Pines area in Penacook and was last reported on Nov. 22, and several lingering turkey vultures were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Two golden eagles were seen from Pack Monadnock on Nov. 19, and one was seen from Pack Monadnock on the 18th.
Hawk migration is still under way and observers have counted 9,605 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory for the season. However, the official count/observation time has ended. Thanks to everyone who helped! See you next year!
Ten American pipits were seen at the second pullout south of Odiorne Point State Park and east of Route 1A on Nov. 22.
Two red crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock, two were reported from Hancock, two were reported from Lempster, and four were reported from Meredith, all during the past week.
Five late-migrating barn swallows were reported from the coast on Nov. 21.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: American kestrel, eastern phoebe, ruby-crowned kinglet, blue-headed vireo, yellow-bellied sapsucker, gray catbird, hermit thrush, chipping sparrow, vesper sparrow, American redstart, black-throated green warbler, prairie warbler, palm warbler, common yellowthroat, yellow-rumped warbler, pine warbler, and rusty blackbird.Christmas Bird Count
All participants are welcome this December. Visit www.nhaudubon.org/education/birds-and-birding/christmas-bird-count.
