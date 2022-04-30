This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 25.
A pink-footed goose was seen at Parson’s Landing on the Magalloway River in Errol on April 18, 19 and 20 but has not been reported since then.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on April 18.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Harlequin duck seen at Seal Rocks in Rye on April 22.
Two greater scaup and a common goldeneye were seen on Lake Massabesic on April 24. A common goldeneye was seen on Eel Pond in Rye on April 21, and two were seen on World End Pond in Salem on the 19th.
Two little gulls and seven laughing gulls were seen in Hampton Harbor, and 15 Bonaparte’s gulls were seen on Lake Massabesic, all on April 19. A Bonaparte’s gull was seen at the Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on April 22.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook and Hampton during the past week and was last reported on April 24. Another snowy owl was seen in Durham on the 25th.
Two black vultures were seen in Exeter on April 24; two were seen in Newmarket on the 22nd; two were seen at Fall Mountain in Walpole on the 23rd; one was seen in Hopkinton on the 24th; one was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on the 23rd; and one was seen in Lyndeborough on the 18th.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on April 23, and one was seen from the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland on the 18th.
A flock of 15 glossy ibis was seen in coastal Rye on April 22. A great egret was seen in Manchester on April 23.
A green heron was seen at the Deer Hill WMA in Brentwood on April 24. A black-crowned night-heron was seen at Mine Falls Park in Nashua on April 21.
An American bittern was seen from French Pond Road in Haverhill on April 25.
A clay-colored sparrow was heard along Cypress Street in Concord on April 22, but has not been relocated. Two American tree sparrows were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on April 23.
A flock of eight evening grosbeaks was seen in Marlborough on April 24, and one was heard flying overhead in Pawtuckaway State Park on the 23rd.
A ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Hampton on April 23. A chimney swift was reported from Sandwich, and three were seen in Pittsfield, all on April 25. A bank swallow was seen along Old Mill Road in Lee on April 23. An eastern kingbird was seen in the Deer Hill WMA in Brentwood on April 23.
A spotted sandpiper was reported from Hollis on April 22.
An eastern whip-poor-will was heard in Cornish, and one was heard in Amherst, both during the past week.
A Swainson’s thrush was seen in Charlestown on April 24, and a veery was seen in Litchfield on the 23rd.
Two Baltimore orioles were reported from the summit of Mount Monadnock on April 23. A rose-breasted grosbeak was seen in Dover on April 24, and one was seen in Canterbury on the 25th.
A black-and-white warbler was reported from Wilton on April 20. A black-throated green warbler was seen at Dorrs Pond in Manchester on April 23. A black-throated blue warbler was reported from Concord on the 25th.
Two northern parulas were seen in Amherst on April 24.
A yellow warbler was seen at Mascoma Lake on April 25, and one was seen in Lyme on the 24th. A common yellowthroat was reported from Littleton on April 21. A northern waterthrush was reported from Errol on April 20, and one was reported from Cornish on the 23rd. There was an unconfirmed report of a warbling vireo from Keene on April 25.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: broad-winged hawk, barn swallow, northern rough-winged swallow, Wilson’s snipe, greater yellowlegs, house wren, gray catbird, blue-headed vireo, Louisiana waterthrush, brown thrasher, eastern towhee, fish crow, indigo bunting, rusty blackbird, vesper sparrow, and fox sparrow.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.