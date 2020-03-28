This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 23.
A pink-footed goose was found among a flock of Canada geese at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 21, and was seen there again on the 22nd and 23rd. The bird has been seen in the pond and in the grassy section of the adjacent cornfield. The best viewing is from Commercial Street along the edge of the pond. Please do not walk in the field as this is likely to cause the geese to leave. A spotting scope is recommended.
Twenty snow geese were seen in fields along Trask Brook Road in Sunapee; seven were seen along Merrill Lane in Hollis; one was seen along Ossipee Mountain Road in Moultonborough; and one was seen along Meadows Road in Jefferson, all on March 21.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on March 22. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker that had been seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham earlier in March was again reported on the 21st.
Three sandhill cranes were seen flying over Salem on March 18, and one was seen flying over Stoddard on the 22nd.
A dickcissel was seen off of Main Street in Epping on March 18.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be near the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol and was last reported on March 22. A female Barrow’s goldeneye was seen from Adams Point on Great Bay in Durham on the 21st.
Four long-tailed ducks were seen on the Connecticut River in the Hanover area on March 19.
A Northern shoveler was seen from Adams Point on Great Bay in Durham on March 21. A Northern pintail was seen at the Mascoma River in Enfield and one was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, both on March 21.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on March 21.
The over-wintering semipalmated plover was seen again in Rye on March 18.
A great egret was seen in coastal Rye on March 20.
A Virginia rail was reported from Portsmouth City Park on Harvard Street in Portsmouth on March 20.
A pied-billed grebe was seen in Exeter and 1 was seen in Brentwood, both during the past week.
Several white-winged crossbills and red crossbills were reported from the Lakes Region and farther north, and several red crossbills were reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard and Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, all during the past week.
Two pine warblers were seen in Exeter on March 18.
A house wren was reported from Manchester on March 21.
Twenty tree swallows were seen in Bedford on March 21; six were seen in Merrimack on the 18th; three were seen in Epping on the 21st; two were seen in Seabrook on the 18th; and one was reported from Concord on the 22nd.
Several fish crows were seen in Concord and one was seen in Manchester, all near the Merrimack River during the past week.
A pair of black-backed woodpeckers was seen near Little Cherry Pond at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on March 16.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: belted kingfisher, American kestrel, merlin, turkey vulture, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, winter wren, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, field sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, and Eastern meadowlark.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.