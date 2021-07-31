This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 26.
A snowy owl was photographed along Route 16 in Ossipee on July 22 and 25. Snowy owls normally only occur in New Hampshire during the winter months.
A lark bunting was seen at a private residence in Hudson on July 17, 19, 20 and 21, but has not been seen since then.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
A family of nesting merlins was reported from Concord on July 22.
Several least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and one was last reported on July 25.
A black-crowned night heron was seen at the Westmoreland boat launch along the Connecticut River on July 20.
A yellow-crowned night heron was seen at the Little River along Appledore Avenue in North Hampton on July 20.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Boulter’s Cove in North Hampton on July 22.
A great egret was seen in wet fields along Beard Brook in East Washington on July 21, and one was seen at Reeds Marsh in Orford on the 26th.
An Atlantic puffin, two American oystercatchers and two purple sandpipers were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program.
A birder on a Granite State Whale Watch cruise out of Rye Harbor on July 23 reported: a Leach’s storm petrel, 75 Wilson’s storm petrels, five Great shearwaters, one Manx shearwater, an Atlantic puffin, and six northern gannets.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks continue to be reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit those beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
A red crossbill was reported from Temple Mountain on July 26.
A fox sparrow was reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on July 22.
Two orchard orioles were seen at the Westmoreland boat launch along the Connecticut River on July 21.
A mourning warbler was reported from Stoddard on July 22.