This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 2.
A snowy owl was seen again in coastal Seabrook and Hampton during the past week and was last reported on May 1.
Two black vultures were seen soaring over Alton Bay on May 1; three were seen over Concord on April 29th; one was seen over Walpole on May 1; and one was seen over Nashua on May 2.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in farm fields in Orford on April 29, and one was seen in farm fields south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on May 1.
A white-eyed vireo and four white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland, all on April 26.
An American oystercatcher was photographed flying by Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on April 27. Five willets were seen along the coast on April 26 and 27.
A Caspian tern was seen flying by Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 1.
Birders on a boat trip out of Hampton Harbor to Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 1 reported 40 Wilson’s storm-petrels, and 14 northern fulmars. An Atlantic puffin was seen on a similar trip on April 25.
Six glossy ibis and nine northern gannets were seen in coastal Rye on May 1.
A great cormorant was seen along River Road in Lyme on April 26.
Two adult male Barrow’s goldeneyes and a female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on April 29.
A long-tailed duck was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on April 28.
Two lesser scaup were seen on Lake Massabesic on May 1, and two common goldeneyes were seen here on April 27. A common goldeneye was seen on Cranberry Meadow Pond trail in Peterborough on April 25, and one was seen on World End Pond in Salem on May 1.
A red crossbill was reported from Sandwich on May 1.
An eastern kingbird was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on May 2.
An eastern whip-poor-will was heard in Concord on April 30 and May 1.
At least 10 ruby-throated hummingbirds were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Several chimney swifts were reported from Concord, Swanzey, and Rochester on April 25 and 26.
Six bank swallows were seen at World End Pond in Salem, and a cliff swallow was seen in Exeter, all on April 27.
A wood thrush was reported from Dover on April 30, and two veeries were reported from Londonderry on May 1.
Two warbling vireos were reported from Plainfield on April 30.
A Cape May warbler was seen in Durham on May 2.
A Blackburnian warbler was seen in Swanzey on April 29.
A prairie warbler was seen in Greenland on April 27.
A black-throated blue warbler was seen in Greenfield on April 26.
A Nashville warbler was seen in Concord on May 1.
An American redstart was seen in South Hampton on May 1.
A chestnut-sided warbler was reported from Contoocook on April 30.
Two yellow warblers were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on May 2.
A scarlet tanager was seen in Epping on May 1. A Baltimore oriole was seen in South Hampton, and one was seen in Rochester, both on April 26.
Several rose-breasted grosbeaks were seen during the past week.
A spruce grouse was seen on Mollidgewock Road in Errol, and a black-backed woodpecker was seen near Little Cherry Pond in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson, both on May 1.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.