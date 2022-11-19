This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 14.
A tropical kingbird was found at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Nov. 13. It was relocated in the early morning of the 14th, but has not been seen since then.
A cave swallow was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Nov. 13.
A probable rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket during the past week and was last reported on Nov. 11.
Two black vultures were seen flying over Swasey Parkway in Exeter on Nov. 10, and about 15 turkey vultures were seen in scattered locations during the past week.
A golden eagle was seen flying south over Pack Monadnock on Nov. 11, and one was seen there on the 12th.
Six razorbills and two great shearwaters were seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on Nov. 9, and three razorbills and two great shearwaters were seen there on the 13th.
A male Eurasian wigeon continues to be seen in the southeast section of Great Bay and was last reported on Nov. 11.
A male American wigeon continues to be seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord and was last reported in Nov. 13, and a female Northern pintail was seen there on the 11th.
A brant was seen in coastal Rye on Nov. 11.
A glaucous gull was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Plant on Nov. 14, and a lesser yellowlegs was seen there on the 10th. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please check in at the office and be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Nov. 11.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Great Bay Wildlife Management Area in Greenland on Nov. 13.
A dickcissel was seen in Wildwood Cemetery in Seabrook on Nov. 13.
Six evening grosbeaks were seen in Holderness on Nov. 10; two were reported from Strafford on the 9th; and one was reported from Winchester on the 10th.
Four red crossbills were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Nov. 8, and single birds were reported from Gilsum and Laconia during the past week.
A yellow-bellied flycatcher continued to be seen at a private residence in Portsmouth during the past week and was last reported on Nov. 9.
A lingering osprey was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Nov. 11.
A great egret was seen at Great Bay on Nov. 11.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: blue-headed vireo, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, yellow warbler, nashville warbler, black-throated blue warbler, common yellowthroat, blackpoll warbler, palm warbler, pine warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, rose-breasted grosbeak, Baltimore oriole, gray catbird, marsh wren, hermit thrush, fox sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
There was an unconfirmed report of a snowy owl in Bethlehem on Nov. 9, and there was an unconfirmed report of two red-headed woodpeckers in Gilford on Nov. 10.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 12,269 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks and sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
