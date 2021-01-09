This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 4.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Pacific loon was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 1.
A Townsend’s warbler that was first reported at birdfeeders in Derry on Dec. 30, continues to be seen there, and was last reported on Jan. 4.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Jan. 3.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Jan. 3.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Green Street in Exeter on Dec. 29.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen in Concord on Jan. 2.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at Whiteface Intervale in Sandwich on Dec. 27.
Single northern shrikes were seen in Sunapee, Newport, Newington, and two were seen in Sandwich, all during the past week.
Four Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester, two were seen at the setbacks on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, and one was seen on the Connecticut River in Lebanon, all during the past week.
A northern shoveler was seen in Portsmouth, and a redhead was seen on Great Bay, both on Jan. 1.
A greater scaup was seen on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on Jan. 3, and a long-tailed duck was seen there on the 1st.
A glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
A flock of 100 bohemian waxwings was seen in Gorham on Dec. 31, and a few have been seen mixed in with cedar waxwing flocks during the past week.
Eighty-six evening grosbeaks were reported from Jefferson on Dec. 31, and smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 46 in Somersworth, 30 in Concord, 12 in Rochester, 10 in Strafford, and 11 in Lee. Smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 25 in Milford, 22 in Laconia, and 14 in Peterborough. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 30 in Newport, 17 in Swanzey, 35 in Hancock, 27 in Keene, and 20 in Jaffrey. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A hoary redpoll and 199 common redpolls were reported from the Sandwich Christmas Bird Count held on Dec. 27. A hoary redpoll was reported from Swanzey on the 30th. There continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state.
Fifty-four snow buntings were reported from the Sandwich Christmas Bird Count held on Dec. 27.
A Canada jay was seen in Sandwich on Dec. 27.
Twenty-seven turkey vultures were seen roosting together in Exeter on Jan. 2.
Birders on a boat trip out of Hampton reported: 291 dovekies, 54 common murres, 41 razorbills, six Atlantic puffins, a pomarine jaeger, 28 northern fulmars, 70 black-legged kittiwakes, four Iceland gulls, and 10 northern gannets.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included wood duck, ring-necked duck, greater scaup, bufflehead, semipalmated plover, black-bellied plover, Wilson’s snipe, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, northern harrier, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, winter wren, hermit thrush, eastern towhee, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, chipping sparrow, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, brown thrasher, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, and fish crow.
