This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 13.
During the Corona virus outbreak New Hampshire Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Three sandhill cranes were seen flying north along the Androscoggin River in Errol on April 8; two were seen at Wayside State Park in Dummer on the 11th and 12th; and one was seen near the east edge of Cherry Pond at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on the 12th.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on April 11. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen with a flock of common goldeneyes on the Androscoggin River near the Errol and Cambridge town line on April 12.
A snow goose was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 8. A snow goose and a male Northern shoveler were seen in the cornfields north of Langley Parkway in Concord on April 9.
A ruddy duck was seen at Lake Winnepocket in Webster on April 9.
A pied-billed grebe was seen at Magill Bay in Dummer on April 8, and an American wigeon was seen there on the 7th. Three American wigeons and a red-breasted merganser were seen at Mink Brook Cove in Hanover on the 7th.
A glossy ibis was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on April 8.
A great egret was seen migrating north over the Connecticut River in Hanover on April 13.
Eight snowy egrets were seen on the coast in Rye on April 9, and there was an unconfirmed report of a green heron in Kingston on April 11.
A Northern goshawk was seen in Lebanon on April 11.
A Virginia rail was reported from Turtle Pond in Concord on April 11.
A flock of 12 white-winged crossbills was reported from Belknap Mountain on April 12. Six red crossbills were reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard, and three were reported from the Ashuelot River Headwaters Forest in Lempster, all during the past week.
A blue-gray gnatcatcher was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on April 12.
Several Louisiana waterthrushes, palm warblers, and yellow-rumped warblers, and numerous pine warblers were reported, all during the past week.
Several barn swallows and Northern rough-winged swallows were reported during the past week.
An American pipit was seen in Sandwich on April 9, and a small flock was reported from Orford on the 12th.
A flock of 20 snow buntings was seen at the Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on April 11.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Portsmouth on April 9.
There was an unconfirmed report of a lark sparrow at West Portsmouth Street in Concord on April 9.
Common loons have made their way north of the White Mountains despite the lingering winter weather conditions there and have been reported from several water bodies.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: osprey, broad-winged hawk, American kestrel, Merlin, turkey vulture, killdeer, fish crow, Eastern phoebe, tree swallow, hermit thrush, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, winter wren, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, field sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, yellow-bellied sapsucker, rusty blackbird, brown thrasher, and Eastern meadowlark.
