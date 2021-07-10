This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 5.
A yellow-throated warbler was seen in Derry on June 26.
A blue grosbeak was reported from the Fremont Conservation Land in Peterborough on July 4.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be reported from the Oyster River Forest in Durham and was last reported on July 1.
Two black vultures were seen along the Connecticut River in Walpole on July 5.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
A family of three sandhill cranes continues to be seen in Monroe, and one of them was most recently reported on June 30.
Another family of three sandhill cranes was seen from the stone bench at the end of the Howard Swain Memorial Forest trail at Dead Pond in Nottingham on July 5.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported, along with two fledglings, on June 30th.
A least bittern continues at Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis and was last reported on July 1.
Another least bittern was seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon on July 3 and 4. Also, present were a sora and a Virginia rail.
Nine Atlantic puffins, an American oystercatcher, and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks have been reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit these beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
Southbound autumn migration has already begun as evidenced by reports of- single greater yellowlegs from Freedom, Whitefield, and Hopkinton, and three lesser yellowlegs from Walpole, all during the past week.
A fox sparrow was seen on the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on July 5. Several Bicknell’s thrushes were also reported.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen at Meadow Road in Shelburne on June 30, and one was reported from the south end of McAdam Road in Westmoreland on July 2.
Two mourning warblers were again reported from the Granite Lake headwaters in Stoddard on July 5.
A Tennessee warbler was reported from Temple Mountain on July 5.
A Swainson’s thrush was reported from near Duck Pond in Lempster on July 5.
Common nighthawk nests have been discovered in Concord and Keene.
