This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 3.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A swallow-tailed kite was photographed in Claremont on July 29; one was reported from Keene on the 27th; and one was reported from Webster on the 24th. It is unknown if these sightings all represent the same individual.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years. The nests are located on private property, so please respectfully view the birds from the road.
There was an unconfirmed report of a golden eagle from Errol on Aug. 2.
A lesser black-backed gull and a pectoral sandpiper were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays only. If you visit, you must be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Park in an assigned space, and do not drive on the dikes or block the roads. Be aware of on-going construction and do not obstruct any workers. Due to COVID-19, you do not need to check-in. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
Two stilt sandpipers continue to be seen at Hampton Marsh and were last reported on July 29.
A Bonaparte’s gull was seen on Squam Lake on July 29.
Up to five least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on Aug. 3. Green herons have also been seen here.
An American bittern was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on July 30.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, and one was seen at Surrey Lane marsh in Durham, both on Aug. 1. Two more immature little blue herons were seen at the Little River Salt Marsh in North Hampton on the 2nd.
An Acadian flycatcher was seen and heard at the Oyster River Forest in Durham on July 31 and Aug. 1, and another one was heard on Boulder Road in Madison on July 28.
A family of four red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on Aug. 1.
A dickcissel was reported from the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on Aug. 1.
Two grasshopper sparrows were seen at Pease Airport from MacIntyre Road in Newington on Aug. 2.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 23 at Joe English Reservation in Amherst on Aug. 2; 23 at a private residence in Strafford on Aug. 2; and 14 at the Lancy Brook wetlands in Brookline on July 31.
Twenty-one purple martins were reported from along Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on Aug. 2.
Several yellow-billed cuckoos were again reported during the past week – a good year for them. They are helping to protect our forests from caterpillar damage.
