This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 17.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Durham and two were seen in Newmarket, both on May 15.
A pair of Wilson’s phalaropes was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment on May 17. There is no vehicle access permitted, park in the parking lot and walk in only.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen along the Peanut Trail in Newton on May 15 and 16, and two were seen in East Kingston on the 16th. A black-crowned night-heron was reported from Antrim, and one was reported from Hancock, both on the 16th.
A least bittern was reported from Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon on May 14; one was heard at World End Pond in Salem on the 15th; and one was heard at Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis on the 16th. A sora was also heard at the Cranberry Ponds on May 16.
A glaucous gull continues at Hampton Harbor and was last reported on May 12.
A pair of blue-winged teal was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on May 10.
A hooded warbler was seen at the Split Rock Conservation Area in Brentwood on May 17.
A Lawrence’s warbler was seen at Moody Park in Claremont on May 16. This is a hybrid of a blue-winged warbler and a golden-winged warbler.
There was an unconfirmed report of a rufous hummingbird from Candia on May 14.
Two Acadian flycatchers were seen at Gile Road Marsh in Lee on May 16, and one was seen in the Oyster River Forest in Durham on May 15.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen along Blackwater Road in Rochester on May 13.
A yellow-headed blackbird was seen at a private residence in Raymond on May 16.
Five grasshopper sparrows were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on May 15; four were reported from the Concord Airport on the 16th; two were reported from the Hinsdale Raceway on the 13th; and one was seen at Woodridge Park in Durham on the 17th.
Two common nighthawks were seen in Kingston on May 14.
Two eastern screech owls were heard in Sunapee on May 16.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen near the Little Cherry Pond trail in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on May 16.
A common redpoll was seen in Errol on May 15, and two were seen in Milan on the 12th.
Three white-winged crossbills were reported from Pittsfield on May 13, and one was reported from North Pack Monadnock on the 15th. Recent red crossbill sightings included 18 at the USFWS Karner Blue Easement in Concord on May 13; eight along Sewalls Falls Road in Concord on the 15th; two in Penacook on the 15th; and two in Hancock on the 13th.
New arrivals reported during the past week included: least sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, purple martin, alder flycatcher, willow flycatcher, olive-sided flycatcher, eastern wood-peewee, Swainson’s thrush, Canada warbler, Wilson’s warbler, Tennessee warbler, Cape May warbler, and bay-breasted warbler.
