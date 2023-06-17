This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 12.
Three sandhill cranes were seen flying over Manchester on June 7.
This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 12.
Three sandhill cranes were seen flying over Manchester on June 7.
A Mississipppi kite was seen in Stratham on June 11.
A black vulture was seen in Hooksett on June 7, and one was seen in Rochester on the 6th.
There was an unconfirmed report of a red-headed woodpecker from Patton Road in Bedford on June 7.
Two least bitterns continue to be seen at Cranberry Ponds, located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon, and were last reported on June 10, and two were reported from World End Pond in Salem on June 8.
A green heron was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on June 6.
Four Atlantic puffins, two American oystercatchers, and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A breeding-plumaged dunlin was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on several days during the past week, and two purple sandpipers were seen at Rye Ledge on June 8.
A black-legged kittiwake was seen on Pleasant Lake in New London on June 11 and 12.
Ten red crossbills were reported from North Pack Monadnock; five were reported from Mount Monadnock; six were reported from the Harris Center in Hancock; and one to three were reported from Sullivan, Gilsum, Hopkinton, Penacook, Barnstead, Hollis, and Salem, all during the past week.
Two Philadelphia vireos were reported from West Branch Clear Stream Road in Dixville; one was reported from Scott Brook Road in Pittsburg; and one was reported from East Inlet in Pittsburg, all at breeding territories during the past week.
Six Canada jays were seen on West Branch Clear Stream Road in Dixville on June 9.
A few fox sparrows were seen in Dixville and the White Mountains during the past week.
An olive-sided flycatcher was seen in the Oyster River Forest in Durham on June 10, and one was seen at Greenough Pond in Errol on the 11th.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen on the Webster-Jackson Trail in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on June 9, and one was seen at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on the 10th.
There was an unconfirmed report of five common redpolls from Center Harbor on June 11.
Three fish crows were reported from Plymouth on June 11.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.