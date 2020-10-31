This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 26.
During the Corona virus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A chestnut-collared longspur was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Oct. 23 and 24.
A black-headed groseak was discovered at a private residence in Deerfield on Oct. 14, and was last reported from there on the 20th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, and one was seen on the coast, both on Oct. 24.
A dickcissel continues to be seen at Goss Farm in Rye and was last reported on Oct. 24, and one was seen in Rochester on the 25th.
A dickcissel and a dunlin were seen at the Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 24, and two gadwall and an American wigeon were seen there on the 22nd.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen in Penacook on Oct. 25.
Two sandhill cranes continue to be seen in a cornfield along Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham and were last reported on Oct. 23, and eight were seen flying over Rochester on the 24th. Up to three were reported from Weare during the past week.
A golden eagle was seen from Pack Monadnock in Peterborough on Oct. 25.
A common gallinule was seen in Eel Pond in Rye on Oct. 25, and an American coot was seen at Mill Pond in Durham on the 21st.
A cackling goose was reported from Orford on Oct. 24.
A red-necked grebe was seen at Long Pond in Concord on Oct. 23; seven black scoters and six white-winged scoters were seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Oct. 22; and a black scoter and six white-winged scoters were seen at Thorne Pond in Bartlett on the 25th.
In the Upper Valley, 40 black scoters, a surf scoter, and a white-winged scoter were seen on Mascoma Lake, a red-necked grebe was seen on Crystal Lake, and three long-tailed ducks were seen on Goose Pond, all on Oct. 26.
Six surf scoters were seen on the Androscoggin River in Shelburne on Oct. 26.
A Leach’s storm petrel was seen off the coast of North Hampton on Oct. 26.
A lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and two laughing gulls were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Oct. 21.
Five razorbills were reported from coastal Rye on Oct. 25.
Two Hudsonian godwits were seen in Hampton Harbor on Oct. 21, and a stilt sandpiper was seen there on the 20th.
Two lesser yellowlegs were reported from Kingston on Oct. 24; five were seen in Dixville on the 21st; and seven were seen along the coast on the 22nd.
A great cormorant was seen at the Baker Floodwater Reservoir in Warren on Oct. 8, and again on the 15th and 21st.
A great egret was seen in Gilford on Oct. 24, and one was seen in Hampton on the 25th.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen in Center Harbor on Oct. 21, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 25th.
A pine grosbeak was seen in Errol on Oct. 24, and a Bohemian waxwing was seen in Rindge on the 20th. Several common redpolls, evening grosbeaks and snow buntings were reported from scattered locations during the past week. Large numbers of pine siskins and red-breasted nuthatches continue to be seen.
A Boreal chickadee was reported from Pack Monadnock; one was reported from North Pack Monadnock; one was reported from Hancock; and one was reported from Penacook, all during the past week.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 22.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included an ovenbird, a northern waterthrush, a few Tennessee warblers, a chestnut-sided warbler, a yellow warbler, a mourning warbler, two black-throated blue warblers, two blue-headed vireos, a barn swallow, a ruby-throated hummingbird, a few bobolinks, an orchard oriole, two vesper sparrows, and an eastern towhee.
Several fox sparrows and American tree sparrows were reported during the past week.
A whooper swan of domestic origin continues to be seen at Eel Pond in Rye.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall-season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.