This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 17.
A vermilion flycatcher was photographed at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 13, but has not been relocated.
Two American oystercatchers and a great cormorant continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A greater yellowlegs was seen at Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on July 4.
A solitary sandpiper was seen at Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area on July 11.
A Manx shearwater and a great shearwater were seen on a Granite State Whale Watch boat cruise out of Rye Harbor on July 15.
Three Wilson’s storm-petrels and two least terns were seen in the cove along Route 1A just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on July 16.
A black-legged kittiwake that was first reported from Pleasant Lake in New London on June 11 was last reported on July 13.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on July 10 and again on the 16th.
A laughing gull was seen at Hampton Harbor on July 13.
A female King Eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on July 16.
An adult little blue heron was seen in Parsons Creek located west of Route 1A and opposite Wallis Sands State Park Rye on July 12.
A least bittern was reported from the Old Mill Road wetlands in Lee on July 12.
A black-crowned night-heron was heard flying over Christian Avenue in Concord on July 14.
A pair of sandhill cranes was seen in fields adjacent to Plains Road in Monroe on July 11.
Four red crossbills were reported from Brookline, and two were reported from Albany, all on July 11.
A flock of 20 white-winged crossbills, and a flock of 8, as well as numerous singletons were reported from the Great North Woods, all during the past week.
Eight grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester on July 12. Access is restricted.
Two fish crows were reported from Plymouth during the past week.
A Merlin was seen in Milton on July 13, and one was seen Hanover on 12th.
Two Philadelphia vireos were reported from First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg on July 16, and one was reported from Crawford Depot in Bretton Woods on the 13th.
Two female spruce grouse with three chicks were seen on Mount Chocorua on July 13.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org.
