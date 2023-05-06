This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 1.
Three red phalaropes and two red-necked phalaropes were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on May 1.
Eleven Caspian terns were seen in Rye Harbor on April 30, three were seen just north of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 30th, and one was seen on Silver Lake in Madison on the 30th.
A common tern was seen on Lake Sunapee on April 27.
Four Leach’s storm-petrels were seen in Hampton Harbor on May 1.
Eleven northern fulmars and three Leach’s storm-petrels were seen from a boat at Jeffrey’s Ledge on April 25.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen along Route 1A just north of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on April 30.
An Iceland gull was seen at North Hampton State Beach on April 30; one was seen at Hampton Harbor on May 1; and one was reported at Rye Harbor State Park on May 1.
Two laughing gulls were seen at North Hampton State Beach on April 30.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and it was last reported on May 1.
Two greater scaup and a lesser scaup were seen on Lake Massabesic in Manchester on April 26, and a lesser scaup was seen at Connecticut River in North Walpole on the 25th.
Three Upland sandpipers were seen at the Pease International Tradeport from Short Street in Newington on April 29.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Rochester on April 24 and 25.
At least three willets were seen along the coast during the past week.
A yellow-throated warbler was seen in Hampton on April 25, and one was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on the 27th.
A Blackburnian warbler was seen at the Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron on April 29; a magnolia warbler was seen at Alnoba in Kensington on the 28th; a northern parula was seen at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center South Parking Lots in Lebanon on the 24th; and a Louisiana waterthrush was seen along Millbridge Road in Sandwich on the 24th.
A yellow warbler was seen in Hinsdale on April 24; one was seen in East Kingston on the 25th; and two were seen in Newport on the 25th.
A white-eyed vireo was reported from Mink Brook Nature Preserve in Hanover on May 1.
A black vulture was seen in Walpole on April 27.
A great crested flycatcher was reported from Pittsfield on April 29.
An orchard oriole was seen in Stratham on April 25 and 26.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Strafford and one was seen in Newton, both on April 25.
A rose-breasted grosbeak was seen in Greenfield on April 26.
An indigo bunting was reported from Hancock on May 1.
Two red crossbills were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on several days during the past week.
A cliff swallow was seen at the Mascoma River Wildlife Management Area in Canaan on April 25.
Eastern whip-poor-wills were reported from Amherst, Concord, New Durham, Lyndeborough, and Wilton during the past week.
A black-billed cuckoo was reported from Hanover on April 28.
Single ruby-throated hummingbirds were reported from Durham, Greenfield, Hancock, Newmarket, Concord, Hooksett, and Strafford during the past week.
Six marsh wrens were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on April 28.
A gray catbird was seen in Atkinson on April 25, and one was seen in Manchester on the 29th.
An American tree sparrow was seen in Rochester on April 26; one was seen in Hancock on May 1; and two were seen in Hanover on the 29th.
A spruce grouse was seen along the Moat Mountain Trail near the summit of North Moat Mountain in Albany on April 29.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.