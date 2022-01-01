This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 27.
Two snowy owls were seen in coastal Seabrook and Hampton during the past week.
Be sure to stay at a distance from any owls and do not disturb them – see the link below: www.nhaudubon.org/education/birds-and-birding/snowy-owl-viewing-ethics.
A rough-legged hawk and a northern shrike were seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Dec. 26, and a short-eared owl was seen there from Airport Road on the 27th.
Four northern harriers were seen along the coast on Dec. 24.
An immature glaucous gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on Dec. 24.
A razorbill was seen close to shore in Rye on Dec. 24.
A cackling goose was seen with a flock of Canada geese in North Hampton on Dec. 24, and was last reported on the 27th. It has been moving around and has been seen in ocean, marsh, lawn, and field habitats.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen at the south end of Lake Opechee in Laconia on Dec. 27. Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes continued to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week, and a hybrid cross between a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye has been reported from there several times.
On Lake Winnipesauke, a lesser scaup was seen in Center Harbor on Dec. 24, a ring-necked duck was seen in Moultonborough on the 23rd, and over 500 common mergansers were seen off of Leavitt Beach in Meredith on the 23rd.
A lesser scaup was seen on Lake Opechee in Laconia on Dec. 27.
A northern pintail was seen at Squam Lake in Holderness on Dec. 24.
A bufflehead was seen on Newfound Lake in Bristol on Dec. 23.
A red-breasted merganser was seen on Lake Massabesic on Dec. 22.
A pair of gadwalls was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on Dec. 26.
A pair of wood ducks was seen in the Connecticut River at the Wilder Reservoir in Lebanon on Dec. 21.
An American bittern was seen in Hampton Marsh on Dec. 22.
Three Lapland longspurs, 100 snow buntings, and 40 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 24.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at a private residence on Noyes Street in Concord on Dec. 25.
A dickcissel continued to be seen at a private residence in Rochester during the past week and was last seen there on Dec. 26.
A prairie warbler was seen again at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant and was last reported on Dec. 26.
A pine warbler was reported again from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Dec. 24 and 26.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Mont Vernon on Dec. 23, and one was seen in Hampton on the 24th.
An American pipit was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Dec. 26. No vehicle access. Park in main parking area and walk in. Stay off equipment.
Single red crossbills were reported from Bethlehem, Pack Monadnock, and Marlborough during the past week.
An evening grosbeak was seen in Hanover on Dec. 24.
Lingering migrants reported during the past week included: great blue heron, green-winged teal, red-shouldered hawk, merlin, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, chipping sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, field sparrow, vesper sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.