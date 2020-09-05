This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 31.
A Sabine’s gull and a black tern were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on Aug. 29.
Twelve Caspian terns, 13 Forster’s terns, 30 common terns, 11 lesser black-backed gulls, and five laughing gulls were seen along the coast on Aug. 29.
A little gull was seen along the coast in Rye on Aug. 26.
Two lesser black-backed gulls, a Baird’s sandpiper, and a stilt sandpiper were all seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week.
A white-rumped sandpiper was seen at Surrey Lane marsh in Durham on Aug. 29. A Western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 27 and 29.
Two red knots and four whimbrels were seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 29.
A little blue heron was reported from the Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area in Tuftonboro on Aug. 26; one was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on the 27th; and one was seen in coastal Rye on the 28th.
A tri-colored heron was seen in coastal Hampton during the past week, and was last reported on Aug. 29.
Twenty-two yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in Hampton Marsh and one was seen along Route 1A in Seabrook, all on Aug. 29. Five black-crowned night-herons were seen along the coast on the 29th, and one was seen in Hollis on the 25th.
There was an unconfirmed report of a golden eagle in Errol on Aug. 30.
Two Mississippi kites were reported from Stratham on Aug. 24.
A family of three sandhill cranes was seen in fields from Plains Road in Monroe on Aug. 25, and a family of three was seen in a field near the intersection of Routes 16 and 26 in Errol on the 28th.
Five Northern shovelers were seen on Pleasant Lake in New London on Aug. 28, and an American wigeon was seen at Thorne Pond in Bartlett on the 26th.
Eleven blue-winged teal were seen at the Hanover Center Reservoir, and seven were seen at the Unsworth Preserve in Sandwich, all on Aug. 31.
A family of up to six red-headed woodpeckers (two broods) continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on Aug. 30.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen and a dickcissel was heard, both at The Glen at the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg on Aug. 27.
Numerous red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat.
Common nighthawks have been reported migrating south from several locations during the past week with high counts of 723 in Hancock on Aug. 29, and 355 in Concord on the 28th.
