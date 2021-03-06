This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 1.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two short-eared owls, possibly a pair, were first seen hunting over fields and marshes from Airport Road in Swanzey on Feb. 21. They have been seen several times since then and were last reported on the 28th. A northern harrier has been seen in the same area, and a bald eagle was seen chasing an American wigeon here on the 28th. Another short-eared owl was seen at Great Bay in Greenland on the 28th.
A clay-colored sparrow continues to be seen in Concord and was last reported on Feb. 28.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on Feb. 28.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Feb. 25.
A thick-billed murre was seen off of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Feb. 28.
Eight snow geese were seen in fields in Greenland on Feb. 28 and March 1st.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 28, and one was seen downriver in Bedford on March 1. Two more were reported from Sewall’s Falls in Concord on March 1.
A canvasback and an Iceland gull were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Feb. 28 and March 1. The plant is only open to birders on foot. Please park your vehicle in the main parking lot.
Two gadwalls continued to be seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham, and were last reported on Feb. 25, and two gadwalls were seen in Hampton on the 28th.
A lesser scaup was seen in Laconia on Feb. 28.
A flock of about 45 Bohemian waxwings and 80 cedar waxwings was seen in Meredith, and a flock of 50 Bohemian waxwings was seen in North Conway, all on Feb. 28.
Recent pine grosbeak sightings included 8 in Rochester on Feb. 23, 12 in Concord on the 23rd, and scattered reports of small numbers during the past week.
Recent white-winged crossbill sightings included 12 in Concord, and eight in Swanzey. Recent red crossbill sightings included 13 in Penacook, 10 in Swanzey, and eight in Nashua. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A hoary redpoll was seen in Brentwood on Feb. 26; one was seen in Fremont on the 25th; one was seen in Durham on the 24th; and one was seen in Andover on the 23rd.
A flock of 250 snow buntings and 60 horned larks was seen at Chickering Farm in Walpole, and a flock of 200 snow buntings was seen along River Road in Walpole, all on Feb. 28. A flock of over 50 snow buntings was seen in Lyme on the 28th.
A boreal chickadee was seen on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey on Feb. 28.
An ovenbird continues to be seen in Portsmouth and was last reported on Feb. 27. A pine warbler was seen in Auburn on Feb. 23.
An eastern phoebe and a winter wren were seen at N.H. Audubon’s Abe Emerson Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Candia on several days during the past week.
Returning killdeer seen during the past week included two in Exeter, one in Hollis, one in Fremont, one in Greenland, and one in Rye.
Several flocks of returning red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, and brown-headed cowbirds were reported from scattered locations, mainly in Rockingham County, during the past week. Several returning wood ducks were seen in scattered locations, and returning northern saw-whet owls have begun courtship “tooting.”
Over-wintering species reported during the past week included: blacked-bellied plover, semipalmated plover, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, brown thrasher, eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, rusty blackbird, and fish crow.
