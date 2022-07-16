This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 11.
A common murre and two Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A Cory’s shearwater, a Manx shearwater, a great shearwater, three Northern gannets, and 20 Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on July 10.
A laughing gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on July 8.
A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit these areas, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Jul.
A breeding-plumaged red-throated loon was seen along the coast from North Hampton State Beach on July 7.
A white-eyed vireo was found at the Plymouth State University Ice Arena parking lot on July 7, but has not been relocated. Two fish crows were seen there on the 8th.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham, and one was seen in Durham, both during the past week.
Two black vultures were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 5; two were reported from Gilmanton Iron Works on the 10th; one was seen in Westmoreland on the 10th; and one was seen near Fall Mountain in Walpole on the 5th.
A Northern harrier was seen by the Connecticut River in Claremont on July 8.
Six red crossbills were reported from Wilton on July 4; four were reported from Temple on the 9th; three were reported from Concord on the 9th; one was reported from Jackson on the 10th; and one was reported from Antrim on the 5th.
Four solitary sandpipers were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, and one was seen at the Tucker and French Family Forest in Kingston, all on July 5.
An orchard oriole was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on July 8, and two were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 10th.
There was an unconfirmed report of a yellow-throated warbler from Kimball Wildlife Forest in Gilford on July 9.
A blackpoll warbler was photographed at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on July 9.
A pair of black-backed woodpeckers was seen along East Inlet Road in Pittsburg on July 4, and a female was seen on Mount Washington on the 9th.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes, fox sparrows, and Philadelphia vireos were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.