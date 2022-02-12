This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 7.
A white-winged dove was discovered at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 3, and was seen again on the 5th, 6th and 7th.
An immature golden eagle was photographed at Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Jan. 26, and it was reported again Feb. 5-7.
Two rough-legged hawks, a light morph and a dark morph, were seen hunting in fields along Pickering Road and Sixth Street in Rochester on Feb. 6.
Three snowy owls continue to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye, and another snowy owl continues to be seen on buildings and light-posts in and around Fort Eddy Plaza and Stickney Avenue in Concord.
A lesser black-backed gull, three Glaucous gulls, and six Iceland gulls were seen at the Rochester Waste Water Treatment Plant on Feb. 2.
At least one Glaucous gull and one Iceland gull were seen along the coast during the past week.
A thick-billed murre was seen from Fort Constitution in New Castle, and one was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, both on Feb. 5.
A red-throated loon was seen at Adams Point in Durham on Feb. 1.
Two snow geese were seen at Chapman’s Landing and nearby fields, and at the Newfields Town Landing during the past week.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was photographed on the Androscoggin River in Errol on Feb. 1. Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes and two pairs of buffleheads were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 6.
A Northern pintail continued to be seen at wetlands at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey during the past week, and was last reported on Feb. 4. A ring-necked duck was seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Meredith on Feb. 6.
A Northern shrike was seen near a marsh along Arboretum Drive, and located just before the entrance gate to Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, on Feb. 6, and one was seen along Route 108 in East Kingston on the 1st.
A Dickcissel was seen along South Road in East Kingston on Feb. 5 and 7.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen near 84 Clough Drive in Portsmouth during the past week and was last reported on Feb. 5, and one was seen on Noyes Street in Concord on the 4th.
A fox sparrow was seen on Lincoln Drive in Bow on Feb. 4 and 5, and one was seen on Palm Drive in Greenland on the 1st.
Eight white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland, and two “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were seen at Hampton Beach State Park, all on Feb. 5.
Three Lapland longspurs, 22 snow buntings, and 37 horned larks were seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole during the past week.
A flock of 16 horned larks was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Feb. 6.
A yellow-rumped warbler continues to be seen in Mont Vernon.
A Baltimore oriole was seen on Great Bay Road in Greenland on Feb. 2.
A brown thrasher was seen again in Conway on Feb. 6, and one was seen again in Keene on the 1st.
A black-bellied plover was seen again at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Feb. 5.
Four white-winged crossbills were reported from Bretton Woods in the White Mountains on Feb. 2.
Five evening grosbeaks were seen at Silver Lake in Nelson on Feb. 6.
A common redpoll was seen in Meredith on Feb. 6.
There were a few reports of green morph pine siskins during the past week.
Lingering migrants reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, fish crow, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, red-winged blackbird, rusty blackbird, field sparrow, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.