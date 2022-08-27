This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 22.
Two Hudsonian godwits, and a marbled godwit were seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 16.
This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 22.
Two Hudsonian godwits, and a marbled godwit were seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 16.
A Western sandpiper was seen along the coast in Hampton on Aug. 16.
A “melanistic” (abnormally dark-colored) lesser yellowlegs was seen in coastal Seabrook on Aug. 17.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A few least terns and piping plovers nested at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
Two red-necked phalaropes were seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Aug. 23.
A black-legged kittiwake was seen in Rye Harbor on Aug. 17.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Aug. 23.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on Aug. 18, and one was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh in Rye on Aug. 21.
A least bittern was seen at the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind Price Chopper in West Lebanon on Aug. 17.
A glossy ibis continued to be seen at Surry Mountain Lake during the past week and was last reported on Aug. 18.
A white ibis was seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 16.
Two black-crowned night-herons were seen at Nutt Pond in Manchester on Aug. 19.
A great cormorant was seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 17.
Three sandhill cranes were seen along Plains Road in Monroe on Aug. 21.
Three adult Mississippi kites and one unfledged chick were seen in Stratham during the past week.
A black vulture was seen flying over Grimes Hill Road in Orford on Aug. 17, and two were seen near Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 23rd.
A yellow-throated warbler was seen along Bog Road in Enfield on Aug. 16.
A Louisiana waterthrush was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 16.
A Dickcissel was heard flying overhead in Hancock on Aug. 19.
Two bank swallows were seen at Bobolink Farm in Hancock on Aug. 19, and two were seen at the Peterborough Wastewater Treatment Plant on the 18th.
Common nighthawk migration has started. High counts from the past week were: 504 in Concord on Aug. 18; 570 in Concord on Aug. 19; and 224 in Hancock on Aug. 19.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.