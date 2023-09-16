This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 11:
An adult and a juvenile Mississippi kite were seen near their nesting area in Stratham on Sept. 7.
Two Sandhill cranes were seen at Lackie Farm in Bath on Sept. 11.
A red phalarope and a Baird’s sandpiper were seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Sept. 9 and 10. Also present were two least sandpipers.
Three American golden-plovers were reported from River Road in Hollis on Sept. 10 and 11.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A willet was reported from Eel Pond in Rye on Sept. 10, and one was reported from the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 5.
Two western sandpipers were seen at Plaice Cove (North Side Park) in Hampton on Sept. 4.
A Franklin’s gull was photographed at Berry Bay in Freedom on Sept. 4.
A parasitic jaeger, a Manx shearwater, a great shearwater, a lesser black-backed gull, 2 laughing gulls, and 152 Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen by birders on a boat cruise in offshore NH waters on Sept. 5.
A flock of 14 common terns was seen at Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham on Sept. 10.
A white-rumped sandpiper and a ruddy duck were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 8.
A femalekKing eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Sept. 4.
A red-necked grebe was seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Meredith on Sept. 6, and a lesser scaup was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Sept. 10.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen in the salt marsh west of Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye on Sept. 5.
A great comorant was seen at Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on Sept. 5, and one was seen on Squam Lake on the 11th.
Three black vultures were seen in Westmoreland on Sept. 5; one was seen at the UNH Campus in Durham on the 8th; and one was seen at Pack Monadnock on the 9th.
Red crossbill sightings continued to be reported from scattered statewide locations, all during the past week.
A lark sparrow was photographed on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 11.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at a private residence in Hancock on Sept. 10.
A hooded warbler was reported from a private residence in Keene on Sept. 11.
A mourning warbler was heard in Durham on Sept. 8.
About 30 common nighthawks, two chimney swifts, and an eastern kingbird were all seen hawking insects in the evening at the Concord Community Gardens on Sept. 9.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted over 230 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.