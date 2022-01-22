This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 17.
Birders on a fishing boat trip from Hampton Harbor to Jeffrey’s Ledge and back on Jan. 13 reported the following highlights: two pomarine jaegers, 186 dovekies, 81 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 80 razorbills, 88 large alcid species, 15 black guillemots, nine Atlantic puffins, 666 black-legged kittiwakes, a Bonaparte’s gull, six Iceland gulls, two northern fulmars, 41 northern gannets, and a great cormorant.
Two dovekies were seen in Hampton Harbor and two thick-billed murres were seen at the Hampton Harbor Inlet, all on Jan. 16. Two razorbills were seen in New Castle on the 13th.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Jan. 13, an Iceland gull was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on the 15th, and a glaucous gull was seen in Hampton Harbor several times during the past week.
Four snow geese were seen flying over coastal Hampton on Jan. 16.
At least two Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing and north of Notre Dame Bridge on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week. A female Barrow’s goldeneye was reported from Great Bay on the 14th.
A redhead was seen in the southwest part of Great Bay in Greenland on Jan. 14.
Two northern pintails were seen in wetlands adjacent to the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Jan. 13.
Two black-bellied plovers were seen in Hampton Harbor on Jan. 13.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook and Hampton, and one was seen in coastal Rye, both on several days during the past week. An eastern screech-owl was reported from Keene on Jan. 14.
A northern shrike was seen again at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 14.
A rough-legged hawk and 30 horned larks were seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Jan. 16.
A Lapland longspur, five snow buntings, 43 horned larks, and three common redpolls were seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Jan. 15.
Seventy snow buntings, and 31 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 13.
Twenty-two bohemian waxwings were reported from Hollis on Jan. 10, and one was reported from Hanover on the 16th.
An orange-crowned warbler continues to be seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant and was last reported on Jan. 16, and a prairie warbler was last reported from there on the 11th.
A yellow-rumped warbler continues to be seen visiting a birdfeeder in Mont Vernon.
A brown thrasher was seen again in Conway on Jan. 15.
A vesper sparrow was seen again at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Jan. 16, and a flock of 15 Savannah sparrows was seen in the fields located behind Hayward’s Ice Cream on Elm Street in Milford on Jan. 13.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: wood duck, turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, merlin, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, fish crow, winter wren, marsh wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.