This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 20.
A Swainson’s hawk was seen migrating south with other migrants near the InterLakes School in Meredith on Sept. 16.
Three black vultures were seen in Pelham on Sept. 14.
An American oystercatcher and three lesser black-backed gulls were seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 12.
Birders on a boat cruise out of Rye Harbor on Sept. 12, reported a red phalarope, 27 red-necked phalaropes, 18 Wilson’s storm-petrels, four Cory’s shearwaters, 32 great shearwaters, and a possible manx shearwater.
An American golden-plover was seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 16 and 18. View from outside the fence only – do not enter.
Three pectoral sandpipers were seen at Mile Long Pond on the Androscoggin River in Errol on Sept. 16.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Foss Beach in Rye, on Sept. 18.
A western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 18.
Two snowy egrets were seen at Wagon Hill Farm in Durham on Sept. 17.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at the Freedom Town Forest on Sept. 16, and one was reported from the Spalding Park Town Forest in Hollis on the 19th.
A blue-winged warbler was seen in Portsmouth on Sept. 18.
An olive-sided flycatcher was seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 18.
A yellow-bellied flycatcher was reported from Gorham on Sept. 16, and one was reported from Hampton on the 14th.
Single dickcissel sightings were reported from Rye, Durham, Milford, Peterborough, Keene, Sandwich, and Haverhill during the past week.
A clay-colored sparrow was photographed at Goss Farm in Rye on Sept. 17 and 18.
Two grasshopper sparrows were seen at Milton Mills on Sept. 17.
A few white-crowned sparrows were reported from Westmoreland and Keene on Sept. 19.
Single black-billed cuckoos were reported from Rye, Whitefield, Franklin, and Surry during the past week.
Nine chimney swifts were seen flying over Pack Monadnock on Sept. 14, and two were seen in Concord on the 15th.
Several late-migrating great crested flycatchers and Eastern kingbirds were reported during the past week.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 5,638 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
Additional hawk-watching efforts recorded: 7,331 raptors on Sept. 16 and 17 at the InterLakes School in Meredith; 3.567 raptors on Sept. 16 at Little Round Top in Bristol; and 2,166 raptors on Sept. 14 at Alton Bay.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.