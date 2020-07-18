This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 13.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A tricolored heron was seen in coastal Hampton on July 11 and 12, and an immature little blue heron was seen at the Lancy Brook Wetlands in Brookline on July 10. An immature glossy ibis was photographed along Pine Hill Road in Croydon on July 9.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be seen and heard at the marsh on Gile Road near the junction with Route 152 in Lee and was last reported on July 12.
A family of three sandhill cranes was seen at Sweat Meadow along the Androscoggin River at Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge in Errol on July 9.
Up to four least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on July 12.
Two black vultures were seen soaring over Spit Brook Road in Nashua on July 7.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A stilt sandpiper and a pectoral sandpiper were reported from Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on July 11.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A family of re-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on July 12.
A Merlin was seen at Great Pond in Kingston on July 10, and a family of three Merlins was seen in North Conway on the 8th.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 15 on Pack Monadnock, and 20 on Mount Monadnock all during the past week.
Two fox sparrows and two black-backed woodpeckers were reported from the Webster/Jackson Trail in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on July 9.
Twenty purple martins were reported from along Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on July 12.
