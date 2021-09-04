This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 30.
A magnificent frigatebird was photographed along the coast in Hampton and Rye, and also at the Isles of Shoals on Aug. 19 and was photographed again in Hampton on the 25th.
There was an unconfirmed report of three black skimmers seen flying offshore on Aug. 26.
A Caspian tern was seen on Aug. 25 and another one was seen on the 29th, both in coastal Hampton.
A lesser black-backed gull, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, two white-rumped sandpipers, a sanderling, and a northern pintail were all reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A curlew sandpiper was photographed in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 30.
A buff-breasted sandpiper was seen at Pease International Tradeport on Aug. 28.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Tullando Farm in Orford on Aug. 28 and 29, and two were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Plant on the 27th (no vehicle access, park in main lot and walk-in).
Two western sandpipers were seen at Rye Ledge, and two were seen in Hampton Marsh, all during the past week.
An American golden-plover was seen at Rye Ledge on Aug. 24.
A short-billed dowtcher was seen on the Magalloway River in Errol on Aug. 29.
Least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and 1 was last reported on Aug. 24.
Two yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 28 and 29. A black-crowned night-heron was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford, and one was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, both during the past week.
A great egret was seen in Keene, and an American bittern was seen in Dorchester, both on Aug. 29.
Three sandhill cranes were seen from Plains Road in Monroe on Aug. 24 and 25.
A black vulture was seen in Pelham on Aug. 25.
A family of three Mississippi kites continues to be seen in Stratham.
A family of red-headed woodpeckers was again reported from Bear Brook State Park on Aug. 28. An adult and three juveniles were seen.
A lark sparrow was seen along Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on Aug. 24.
A dickcissel was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Aug. 24, and one was seen at Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on the 25th.
Two red crossbills were reported from Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey on Aug. 28.
Common nighthawks have been seen migrating on non-rainy evenings during the past week, with high counts of 620 in Concord on Aug. 26, and 760 in Hancock on the 25th.
