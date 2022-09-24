This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 19.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham, and two black vultures were seen in Pelham, all on Sept. 16.
A black tern was seen at Mile Long Pond on the Androscoggin River in Errol on Sept. 15.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Sept. 19.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Sept. 18, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 17th.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Sept. 14.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen at a private residence in Newbury on Sept. 16.
A blue grosbeak was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 18.
Three dickcissels were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 17, and one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on the 15th.
A lark sparrow was seen at Freedom Town Forest on Sept. 16, a clay-colored sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 13th, and a fox sparrow was seen in Sugar Hill on the 14th.
Two western sandpipers were seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 15.
Four white-rumped sandpipers, a black-bellied plover, and seven chimney swifts were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the moffice and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A juvenile black-crowned night-heron was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Sept. 16, and a great egret was seen at Cascade Marsh in Sutton on the 14th.
A great cormorant was seen along the 13-mile woods section of the Androscoggin River in Errol on Sept. 15.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of great crested flycatcher, yellow-bellied flycatcher, eastern kingbbird, black-billed cuckoo, horned lark, Canada warbler, wood thrush, and veery.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted over 7,500 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. High counts were 843 raptors on Sept. 15; 496 on the 16th; and 5,105 on the 17th.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.