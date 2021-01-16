This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 11.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Townsend’s warbler that was first reported at birdfeeders in Derry on Dec. 30, continues to be seen there, and was last reported on Jan. 11.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Jan. 10.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Jan. 10.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen in Concord on Jan. 5.
Four Lapland longspurs and several horned larks were seen in fields along Mace Hill Road in North Haverhill on Jan. 7. A flock of at least 25 snow buntings was seen at the Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Plant on Jan. 10.
Single northern shrikes were seen in Concord, Moultonborough, Milan and Pittsburg, all during the past week.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 10, and one was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on the 9th.
A redhead was seen on the south side of Great Bay on Jan. 6.
A northern shoveler was seen in Portsmouth, and one was seen in Exeter, both on Jan. 10. A gadwall was seen at Widow Harris Brook in Salem on Jan. 10.
A lesser scaup was seen on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on Jan. 10, and a black scoter was seen on the Androscoggin River in Gorham on Jan. 6.
A double-crested comorant was seen on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford on Jan. 6.
A glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
About 500 bohemian waxwings were seen in Gorham during the past week.
Sixty-eight evening grosbeaks were reported from Jefferson on Jan. 8, and smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 24 in Somersworth, 30 in Concord, 22 in Epping, 20 in Nashua, 14 in Exeter, 12 in Rochester, 10 in Strafford, and 11 in Gilford. Smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 20 in Greenfield and eight in Concord. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 14 in Swanzey, and 12 in Hancock. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Single hoary redpolls were seen in Errol, Pittsfield, Hinsdale, Hollis and New London, and there continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state, all during the past week.
Thirty-seven turkey vultures were seen roosting together in Exeter on Jan. 7.
Birders on a boat trip out of Hampton reported: 48 dovekies, 21 common murres, seven razorbills, three Atlantic puffins, five black guillemots, seven northern fulmars, 83 black-legged kittiwakes, three Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, eight Northern gannets and a thick-billed murre was seen along the coast in North Hampton, all on Jan. 8.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; semipalmated plover, black-bellied plover, Wilson’s snipe, American kestrel, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, northern harrier, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, winter wren, hermit thrush, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, chipping sparrow, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, red-winged blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, and fish crow.
