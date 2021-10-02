This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 27.
Birders on a weekend visit to Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, reported the following highlights: a Lazuli bunting (seen leaving the island early-on), two indigo buntings, two lesser black-backed gulls, two yellow-billed cuckoos, four American oystercatchers, a “heard-only” upland sandpiper, three Caspian terns, a clay-colored sparrow, two bobolinks, four yellow warblers, a blue-winged warbler, a yellow-breasted chat, a “heard-only” blue grosbeak, and two dickcissels.
A male hooded warbler, and a clay-colored sparrow were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 25 and 26.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen in the Meadow Pond area of Hampton on Sept. 26.
A bay-breasted warbler was seen at Lake Sunapee on Sept. 25.
A Canada warbler was seen at the Thorne Pond Conservation Area in Bartlett on Sept. 21, and one was reported from Waterville Valley on the 25th.
An American coot was seen on west Lake Massabesic in Manchester on Sept. 25.
An adult little blue heron was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Sept. 21, and a juvenile little blue heron was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on the 23rd.
A great egret was seen in Monroe on Sept. 25.
A western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 22.
Single dickcissel sightings were reported from Goss Farm in Rye, Greeley Park in Nashua, and Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, all during the past week.
A black-billed cuckoo was reported from Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on Sept. 21 and 22.
A chimney swift was seen flying over Pack Monadnock on Sept. 21.
A common nighthawk was seen in Antrim on Sept. 24, and one was seen in Center Harbor on the 21st.
A rose-breasted grosbeak was seen in Portsmouth on Sept. 27, and one was reported from Newfields on the 26th.
A late-migrating eastern kingbird, and several late-migrating veeries and wood thrushes were reported, all during the past week.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 7,124 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.