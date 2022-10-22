This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 17.
A short-eared owl was seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook flying over the Hampton-Seabrook Marsh area on Oct. 12.
Two black vultures were seen soaring over Walpole on Oct. 13.
An immature cattle egret was seen in a field along Bayside Road in Greenland on Oct. 16.
Four American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on October 10th.
As many as five American golden-plovers continued to be seen at Pease International Trade Port during the past week.
Three short-billed dowitchers were seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 15.
Two white-rumped sandpipers were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 12. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated and are always open during daylight hours.
A few lingering least sandpipers were reported from the coastal region during the past week.
A Cory’s shearwater, two Manx shearwaters, three unidentified shearwaters, an unidentified jaeger, a lesser black-backed gull, and a black-legged kittiwake were seen along the coast on Oct. 14.
A Pomarine jaeger, five northern fulmars, and a lesser black-backed gull were seen in New Hampshie offshore waters at Jeffrey’s Ledge on Oct. 10.
A laughing gull was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 14. There is no vehicle access. Park outside the gate and walk-in only.
A razorbill was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 15.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Oct. 15. A common eider was seen from Hilton Park at Dover Point (an inland location) on the 13th.
Five greater scaup were seen at the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Oct. 14.
A pair of American wigeon, two American coot, and a ruddy duck were seen on the sewage ponds at Center Harbor on Oct. 14.
A female American wigeon and a pied-billed grebe were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Oct. 16.
Three ruddy ducks were seen in Rollinsford on Oct. 16.
Two Bonaparte’s gulls, two horned grebes, and a ruddy duck were all seen at Lake Waukewan in Meredith on Oct. 12.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at the Lamprey River Preserve in Durham, and one was seen at a private residence in Sandwich, both on Oct. 16.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at a private residence in Manchester on Oct. 11.
A lark sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 15.
A dickcissel was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Oct. 12; one was seen on Salt Marsh Lane in Greenland on Oct. 16; one was seen at Beddell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on the 11th; and one was seen at the Ines and Fredrick Yeatts Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren on the 12th.
An American tree sparrow was reported from Airport Road in Swanzey on Oct. 12.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: barn swallow, red-eyed vireo, house wren, black-throated blue warbler, Tennessee warbler, magnolia warbler, yellow warbler, Nashville warbler, northern parula, American redstart, pine warbler, Wilson’s warbler, vesper sparrow, fox sparrow, bobolink, indigo bunting, and wood thrush.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 11,345 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks & sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
