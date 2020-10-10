This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 5.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
An immature male King Eider was seen offshore in Rye on Oct. 2.
At least five lesser black-backed gulls were seen along the coast on Sept. 30.
Four Cory’s shearwaters, 23 great shearwaters, 21 northern gannets, a laughing gull, and 40 white-winged scoters were seen in offshore waters on Oct. 3, and three pomarine jaegers and a northern fulmar were seen in offshore waters on the 2nd.
Twelve common terns were seen along the coast on Oct. 2, and a red-throated loon was seen on the coast on Sept. 30.
A stilt sandpiper was seen at Lake Massebesic in Auburn on Sept. 30, and one was seen in Rochester on the 5th.
Eight short-billed dowitchers were seen along the coast on Oct. 1.
A great cormorant was seen at Oliverian Pond in Benton on Oct. 1.
There was an unconfirmed report of a least bittern from the Edward MacDowell Reservoir in Peterborough on Oct. 4.
Six yellow-crowned herons were seen along Glade Path in Hampton on Oct. 3, and a black-crowned night-heron was reported from Hinsdale on Sept. 28.
A snow goose, 16 black scoters, and six white-winged scoters were seen at Cherry Pond in Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Oct. 3, and a female gadwall was seen there earlier in the week.
A blue grosbeak was seen at the South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth on Oct. 1 and 2, and one was seen in Sandwich on the 2nd and 3rd.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 3 and 4, and one was seen at Beaver Brook in Hollis on the 5th.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen in Hampton and one was seen in Portsmouth, both on Oct. 4.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen in Durham on Oct. 3 and 4; one was seen in Lebanon on the 3rd; one was seen in Bartlett on the 2nd; one was seen in Glen on the 2nd; and one was seen in Sandwich on the 1st.
Many migrating songbirds were reported during the past week including 70 blackpoll warblers at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 1, and 12 Tennessee warblers in Penacook on the 4th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Oct. 2, and a dickcissel was seen there on the 3rd.
A dickcissel was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street in Concord on Oct. 4.
A Nelson’s sparrow was seen in Hinsdale near the Connecticut River on Sept. 30.
A Lapland longspur was seen at the Alpine Gardens on Mount Washington on Oct. 5.
A fox sparrow was seen in Jackson on Oct. 1.
Two boreal chickadees were identified near the summit of Pack Monadnock on Sept. 29, and at least one was found there again on Oct. 1 and 3. This is far south of their usual range.
A gray-cheeked/Bicknell’s thrush was reported from Hinsdale on Oct. 4, and one was reported from Lyman on the 1st.
Six gray-cheeked thrushes were identified from recordings of their nocturnal flight calls in Hancock on Oct. 1.
A late-migrating ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Bartlett on Oct. 4 and 5; one was seen in Lincoln on the 3rd; and one was seen in Wilton on the 2nd.
Seven late-migrating common nighthawks were seen in Merrimack; five were seen in Brookline; and three were seen in Amherst, all on Sept. 28.
Numerous red crossbills continued to be reported from appropriate habitat during the past week.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
.
This can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.