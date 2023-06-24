This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 19.
Two Mississippi kites were seen nest-building in Stratham on June 14, and one was seen in Newmarket on the 19th.
Along the Connecticut River Valley, two black vultures were seen in Hinsdale on June 19; two were seen in Westmoreland on the 18th; and one was seen in Walpole on the 13th. Also, a black vulture was seen at the Wright Farm in Atkinson on the 14th.
An Acadian flycatcher was seen at the Contoocook River Park in Penacook on June 14, and one was seen along the Ferry Way Trail at the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on June 15.
A clay-colored sparrow was reported from Pittsburg on June 18.
A hooded warbler was discovered along Antrim Road in Hancock on June 16.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park, and it was last reported on June 18.
Two least bitterns were seen at the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail in Newfields on June 19, and one was reported from World End Pond in Salem on June 16.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on June 19.
Four American oystercatchers, a red knot, and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A dunlin was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on several days during the past week.
A black-legged kittiwake that was first reported from Pleasant Lake in New London on June 11, has continued to be seen, and was last reported on the 19th. Also, two black terns were reported from here on the 17th, and a greater yellowlegs was seen here on the 12th and 13th.
A lesser black-backed gull was photographed at Hampton Beach State Park on June 13.
Two Philadelphia vireos were reported from the Wildcat Mountain Ski Area, one was reported from Scott Bog Road in Pittsburg, and one was reported from East Inlet in Pittsburg, all at breeding territories during the past week.
A flock of 49 red crossbills was seen between Winslow State Park and Kearsarge Valley Road on June 18; a flock of 18 was seen at the Gunstock Mountain Resort on June 15; and a flock of 10 was reported from Mount Monadnock on June 18. In addition, there were numerous reports of small flocks of one to three red crossbills during the past week, mostly from the southwestern highlands.
A territorial golden-winged warbler was seen along East Weare Road in Weare on the Everett Dam Conservation Lands on May 14 and was most recently reported on June 18.
A hybrid of a golden-winged warbler crossed with a blue-winged warbler was seen and heard in Moody Park in Claremont on June 14.
A mourning warbler was seen at the headwaters of Granite Lake in Stoddard on June 18.
A few fox sparrows were seen in the White Mountains during the past week.
Two fish crows were reported from Holderness on June 19.