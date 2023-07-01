This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 26.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham on June 25.
Along the Connecticut River Valley, two black vultures were seen in Fall Mountain on June 19th; two were seen in Westmoreland on the 23rd; and one was seen in West Lebanon on the 20th.
An Acadian flycatcher was reported (and a confirming sound-recording was made) in Woodstock on June 24.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on June 25.
Two least bitterns were seen at the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail and one was reported from the Piscassic Wildlife Management Area, all in Newfields during the past week, and two more were reported from World End Pond in Salem on June 26.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on June 22.
An Atlantic puffin, three American oystercatchers, and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A black-legged kittiwake that was first reported from Pleasant Lake in New London on June 11 continues to be seen and was last reported on the 25th.
A dunlin was seen at Hampton Beach State Park, and a greater yellowlegs was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, both on June 20.
A flock of 12 red crossbills was seen in Hancock and a flock of 10 was seen in Winchester, all during the past week, and there were numerous reports of small flocks of one to five red crossbills during the past week, mostly from the southwestern highlands.
A few fox sparrows were seen in the White Mountains during the past week.
Single fish crows were reported from Holderness and Campton during the past week.