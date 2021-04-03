This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 29.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
An American white pelican was seen off of Hampton Beach on March 27.
Two sandhill cranes were seen at Hoit Marsh in Concord on March 29; four were seen flying over Nashua on the 26th; and three were seen in Monroe on the 24th.
A pair of short-eared owls was seen hunting over fields and marshes near Airport Road in Swanzey on March 22, and one was seen offshore migrating north on the 27th.
A black vulture was reported from Hinsdale on March 25, and one was reported from Peterborough on the 27th.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road in Keene, and was last reported on March 22, and one continues to be seen along Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on the 27th.
A northern shrike was seen in Albany on March 24.
A Eurasian wigeon was seen in the southeast part of Great Bay on March 24.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on March 25; one was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on the 28th; one was seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 24th; and one was seen near Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on the 23rd.
Three northern shovelers were seen in Exeter, and one was seen on Opechee Bay in Laconia, all on March 28.
A flock of eight snow geese was seen along Route 135 in Lancaster on March 27, and a small flock of snow geese was heard vocalizing as it flew overhead in Center Harbor on March 25. Two brant were seen along the coast on the 27th.
A Bonaparte’s gull and a “Eurasian” green-winged teal were seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on March 27, and six double-crested cormorants were seen along the Connecticut River in Charlestown on the 28th.
A red-throated loon was seen near Hilton Park in Dover on March 23.
A thick-billed murre was seen along the coast in Rye on March 27, and five common murres, three Northern fulmars, and an Atlantic puffin were seen from a boat offshore on the 27th.
A flock of 25 Bohemian waxwings was seen in Sandwich on March 23.
Only a few pine grosbeaks were reported during the past week, and a flock of five evening grosbeaks was reported from Lempster on March 29.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included 15 in Swanzey on March 25. Recent red crossbill sightings included 12 in Canterbury on March 25; 10 in Greenland on the 26th; and 35 in Rindge on the 28th.
A hoary redpoll was seen in Errol on March 25; one was seen in Andover on the 25th; and one was seen in Glen on the 27th.
A flock of 50 common redpolls was seen in Randolph on March 24th.
Three snow buntings and three piping plovers were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 27.
A white-crowned sparrow and a field sparrow were seen at Brookford Farm in Canterbury on March 25.
A flock of 15 American pipits was seen in Durham on March 28.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Rochester on March 25; one was seen in North Conway on the 26th; and one was seen in Swanzey on the 28th.
A few pine warblers were reported from Gilsum, Deerfield, Hollis, Sullivan, Salem, and Swanzey during the past week.
A boreal chickadee was reported from Hancock on March 27.
A barn swallow was seen in Exeter, and one was seen in Greenland, both on March 27. More than 10 tree swallows were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
An eastern meadowlark was seen in Stratham, and two were seen in Greenland, all on March 27.
A number of returning ospreys were reported during the past week.
Six great egrets were seen along the coast on March 27.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.