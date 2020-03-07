This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 2.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a birdfeeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on Feb. 6. It has been seen on nearly every day since then and was last reported on March 1.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Feb. 29.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Feb. 28. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on March 1.
Four black vultures were seen in the Connecticut River valley near Westmoreland on Feb. 24, and two were seen from Chickering Farm in Westmoreland on the 25th. A black vulture was seen in Exeter on March 2.
A common murre was seen on the coast on Feb. 26, and a thick-billed murre was seen at Hampton Beach on March 1.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes (two drakes and one hen) were seen in the Merrimack River north of Stark Landing in Manchester on March 1, and a drake was seen at the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol on Feb. 29.
A redhead and over 55 lesser scaup were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 1. The plant is only open to birders on weekends, and if you visit, park in the main parking lot and walk in — do not drive on the Plant Roads.
There have been a few new reports of Northern pintails, ring-necked ducks, common mergansers, and wood ducks during the past week.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 25.
Five killdeer were seen at the Merrill Lane fields in Hollis on March 1, and an American woodcock was observed performing a courtship display in East Kingston on March 2.
A dickcissel was seen in Manchester on Feb. 13, and again on the 18th and 29th.
Eight white-winged crossbills were reported from Gunstock Mountain in Gilford on Feb. 28, and two were reported from Victor Head in Stark on the 24th. Four red crossbills were reported from Long Pond Road in Lempster on Feb. 26; one was reported from Tilton Hill Road in Pittsfield on the 25th; and two were reported from Victor Head in Stark on the 24th.
Two Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole on Feb. 24.
Deven evening grosbeaks were reported from Cornish on Feb. 20.
A fish crow was reported from near Hampton Marsh on Feb. 26.
An Eastern phoebe was seen at Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham on Feb. 25.
Four brown-headed cowbirds were seen in Milan, and two were seen in Concord, all on Feb. 29. A number of red-winged blackbirds and common grackles were reported from various locations during the past week.
A spruce grouse was seen at Victor Head in Stark on Feb. 24.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, swamp sparrow, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.