This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 24.During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
There was an unconfirmed report of a rufous hummingbird visiting a feeder in Rochester on Aug. 22.
There was an unconfirmed report of a possible swallow-tailed kite from Silver Mountain in Lempster on Aug. 24.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years. The nests are located on private property, so please respectfully view the birds from the road.
A family of three sandhill cranes was seen in fields from Plains Road in Monroe on Aug, 23.
A red-necked phalarope was seen on Squam Lake on Aug. 24.
Two Baird’s sandpipers were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 22 and 23. Two white-rumped sandpipers were seen at Surrey Lane marsh in Durham on Aug. 22. A Western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 18, and one was reported from coastal Hampton on the 19th.
A whimbrel was seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 18.
A least bittern was seen at World End Pond in Salem on Aug. 23.
Two little blue herons were reported from the Birch Brook/Heron Pond area in Milford on Aug. 21; one was seen at the Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area in Tuftonboro on the 22nd; two were seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on the 23rd; one was seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 23rd; one was seen on Marsh Road in Rye on the 19th; and one was seen in coastal Hampton on the 20th.
A tri-colored heron was seen in coastal Hampton during the past week, and was last reported on Aug. 24.
Single great egrets were seen in Webster, Boscawen, and Kingston during the past week.
A yellow-crowned night heron was seen along Route 1A in Seabrook on Aug. 22; one was seen at Awcomin Marsh in Rye on the 22nd; one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 19th; and one was seen along the Cocheco River in Dover on the 21st.
A black-crowned night heron was seen along the Nashua River in Nashua on Aug. 23.
There was an unconfirmed report of a possible flock of eight black terns seen flying over Amherst on Aug. 22.
A family of four red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on Aug. 23.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 25 at the Harris Center in Hancock on Aug. 24; 13 in Strafford on the 19th; and 12 at Pack Monadnock on the 20th.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Pittsfield on Aug. 19.
Two grasshopper sparrows were seen at the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on Aug. 19.
Common nighthawks have been reported migrating south from several locations during the past week with high counts of 97 in Hancock on Aug. 17; 154 in Newport on the 22nd; 102 in Concord on the 22nd; and 234 in Hancock on the 23rd.
Fourteen bank swallows were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 22.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.